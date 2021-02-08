 

Foresight Eye-Net and a Top Multinational European Cellular Provider to Conduct Technological Demonstrations Over 5G Network

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., will conduct technological demonstrations over the 5G cellular network in collaboration with the innovation labs of a top multinational European cellular provider to test its Eye-Net Protect cellular-based vehicle-to-everything (V2X) accident prevention solution. The cellular provider will conduct the technological demonstrations in front of different business units within its organization as well as several commercial partners. The demonstrations will be used to test the software development kit (SDK) configuration and performance of the Eye-Net solution in controlled environment scenarios. Successful demonstrations of Eye-Net Protect’s V2X capabilities may lead to a pilot project with the cellular provider.

The Eye-Net Protect cellular-based V2X solution is designed to protect the most vulnerable road users in real time—including pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers and car drivers—by providing collision alerts when the road users have no direct line of sight. Eye-Net Protect is agnostic to cellular infrastructure and seamlessly adapts to the cellular network generation.

“Conducting technological demonstrations in collaboration with a leading European cellular provider marks a vote of confidence in Eye-Net’s innovative technology and potential. The technological demonstrations will run on the cellular provider’s 5G network, which is expected to enable enhanced performance, serving as a use case for a massive IoT application,” said Dror Elbaz, COO & Deputy CEO of Eye-Net Mobile. “Eye-Net Protect provides real-time pre-collision alerts to all road users. A future partnership with a leading multinational cellular service provider may allow widespread deployment of Eye-Net Protect and may increase the chances of preventing accidents and saving lives.”

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

