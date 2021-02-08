Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Participate in Stifel 2021 Transportation & Logistics Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference on Wednesday, February 10 at 12:40 p.m.



The presentation will be broadcast via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Genco’s website, https://www.gencoshipping.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to access the Internet broadcast.