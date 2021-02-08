Mycotopia Therapies (20/20 Global) to Launch PsyBioMed, a Biosynthetic Compound, a Biotech Company for the Global Production of Psychedelics

MIAMI, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mycotopia Therapies (20/20 Global, Inc.), (OTC Pink: TWGL), a company focused on psychedelic therapies, is establishing a biosynthetic compound subsidiary known as PsyBioMed, a Global Company. PsyBioMed will be involved in the manufacturing, licensing and worldwide sale of genetically optimized yeast to produce Psychedelics. These biosynthetic compounds are expected to be pharmaceutically pure and 100% identical to Psychedelics strains found in nature at a fraction of the cost of cultivated plant material, making them promising contenders to replace synthetic and plant-extracted analogs.

PsyBioMed plans to decrease the production costs of psilocybin by 70-90%. PsyBioMed also plans to contribute to accelerating research and development of psychedelics for various mental health disorders, chronic pain and addictions, while helping the industry become more sustainable over the long term by making psychedelic care accessible and affordable to everyone in need of it globally. The long term goal of PsyBioMed is to produce the best quality psychedelic molecules, lowering costs and making them accessible to academic research organizations, pharmaceutical companies and various healthcare institutions globally.

PsyBioMed aims to improve bioavailability by developing technologies and delivery systems to potentially achieve the desired medicinal effects of psychedelics at low dosage levels. The delivery systems are expected to be studied through sponsored clinical trials to confirm the primary focus is on the development of treatment regimens, which consists of proprietary psychedelic molecules and related clinical protocols. This proprietary development strategy is based on chemical modifications to the known and well understood tryptamine derivatives that significantly modify their pharmacokinetic properties without changing their therapeutic potential. These proprietary approaches seek to minimize inter-patient variability by better controlling drug metabolism without loss of efficacy that together have been shown to produce more predictable and favorable patient outcomes. The demand for high quality synthetic psilocybin for clinical use is greater than ever. As the sector grows so will the need for better, more cost effective, large scale production.