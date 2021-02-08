Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. Announces Strategic Sales & Marketing Plans After Engaging Massive Media, Executing Distribution Agreement with GG Marketing LLC

Green Hygienics will kick off its sales and marketing initiatives for 2021 while simultaneously launching multiple e-commerce sites, starting with Sol Valley Ranch, its USDA certified organic farm-direct brand, as well as a women-centric brand addressing one of the fastest growing market segments. To supply these brands, the Company is currently producing several of the industry’s hottest products, utilizing its own inventory from a successful 2020 crop.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("Green Hygienics" or the "Company"), a California-based innovative, technology-driven enterprise focused on the high standard cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade bioactive cannabinoids, today announces it has engaged Massive Media Inc. and GG Marketing LLC to, respectively, refresh the Company’s brand, including creating a new corporate website, and establish sales and distribution. Having engaged these entities, the Company is pleased to announce its strategic sales and marketing plans for 2021.

Massive Media is a curated team of international experts united by a single goal: to create category-defining brands and digital experiences that make an impact, shape culture and connect people ( https://engagemassive.com ).

Massive Media partner and Creative Director René Thomas stated, “We formulate strategies that define the brands of our partners. We approach every project with a purpose-built team of creative specialists and category experts. The initiative of branding an innovative and differentiated corporate entity like Green Hygienics is an exciting project for our team at Massive Media.”

“We feel that the Green Hygienics story is one that investors should know about, and creating a platform from which they can make a smart investment decision is exactly what we intend to provide,” he continued.

GG Marketing LLC ( https://www.growgodshemp.com ) is an established sales and distribution partner with nationwide representation. GG Marketing creates marketing and sales velocity for industry operators in the legal CBD hemp space through a developed pipeline direct to retailers.

“After executing a distribution agreement with our company, Green Hygienics is now tied into an immense distribution network with serious potential to increase market share and brand awareness of their newly rolled-out brands,” states Rick Priest, co-founder of GG Marketing.