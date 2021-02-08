Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC At the close of business Friday 5 February 2021:

- excluding income, 983.8p

- including income, 984.1p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 970.4p

- including income, 970.7p

