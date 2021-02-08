 

Predictive Oncology’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Helomics announces the start of its drug repurposing project using its ground-breaking PeDAL platform for ovarian cancer

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced today that it will start an in-house drug repurposing project, focused on ovarian cancer, using its proprietary AI-driven, patient centric discovery platform – PeDAL. The project will use PeDAL to rapidly and cost-effectively profile panel of existing drugs against hundreds of patient cell lines. This process will generate data on which compounds are active against which specific patient profile(s), delivering both proof data for the PeDAL approach and valuable Intellectual Property (IP) for the company.

“With our Helomics division’s deep experience in clinical profiling of patient tumor drug response, plus our unique PeDAL platform, we have all the components to perform in-house drug repositioning and even full drug discovery. We are very excited to kick-off this first project focused on ovarian cancer. Our expectations are that the project will have significant value by generating proof data for our PeDAL approach, which will be useful in our commercial discussions with Pharmaceutical companies. In addition, the project will also demonstrate the long-term value of Helomics unique data,” explained Dr. Carl Schwartz, CEO of Predictive Oncology.

“Looking forward, we strongly believe successful execution of this project will demonstrate that Predictive Oncology is emerging as a leader in AI-driven drug discovery,” commented Dr. Schwartz.

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) operates through three segments (Skyline, Helomics and Soluble Biotech), which contain four subsidiaries: Helomics, TumorGenesis, Skyline Medical and Soluble Biotech.

Helomics applies artificial intelligence to its rich data gathered from patient tumors to both personalize cancer therapies for patients and drive the development of new targeted therapies in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. TumorGenesis Inc. specializes in media that help cancer cells grow and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures, providing researchers with a tool to expand and study cancer cell types found in tumors of the blood and organ systems of all mammals, including humans. Skyline Medical markets its patented and FDA cleared STREAMWAY System, which automates the collection, measurement, and disposal of waste fluid, including blood, irrigation fluid and others, within a medical facility, through both domestic and international divisions. Soluble Biotech is a provider of soluble and stable formulations for proteins including vaccines, antibodies, large and small proteins, and protein complexes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations and the investments we make. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

