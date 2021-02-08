Standard Uranium Begins Phase II Winter Drill Program at its Flagship Davidson River Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Uranium Ltd. (“Standard Uranium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:STND) (OTCQB:STTDF) (Frankfurt:FWB:9SU) is pleased to announce the Phase II winter drill program at its flagship 25,886-hectare Davidson River Uranium Project (the “Project”) has begun. The winter program will consist of approximately 4,500 m of diamond drilling in 9 holes. The Project is located in the Southwest Athabasca Uranium District of Saskatchewan 25 km to 30 km to the west of Fission Uranium’s Triple R and NexGen’s Arrow deposits and encapsulates the Warrior corridor which is inferred to be the continuation of the Patterson Lake corridor. Full details of the Phase II drill program are available in the previously announced news release on December 29, 2020.



Jon Bey, President, CEO and Chairman, commented: “It is great to see the drills turning again on our Davidson River Project and to have the Aggressive Drilling team working with us once again. Their experience with our Phase I drilling program, and in this region, will go a long way to help us in making a high-grade uranium discovery. Our technical team have prepared an exciting drill program and I look forward to getting to the project site to view core with them.”

Phase II Drilling Program Summary and Update:

Objective is to make a basement hosted high-grade uranium discovery,

4,500m in nine holes planned for winter, and 1,350m in four holes planned for summer,

Road construction completed on February 5 th , 2021,

, 2021, Drilling commenced on February 8 th , 2021,

, 2021, Follow-up drilling on the Warrior corridor with vectoring information gained during the Phase I program (See Figure 1),

Exploring two new corridors, Bronco and Saint (See Figure 1), through drill testing offsets and flexures in wide conductive corridors searching for: radioactivity, alteration, structure, and graphite-rich and sulphide-rich shear zones,

Increasing the geological knowledge and discovery potential of the Davidson River Property through collection and interpretation of technical information from strategically planned drill holes.

Figure 1 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98cf708c-655d-489d ...