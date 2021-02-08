 

Standard Uranium Begins Phase II Winter Drill Program at its Flagship Davidson River Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 14:30  |  73   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Uranium Ltd. (“Standard Uranium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:STND) (OTCQB:STTDF) (Frankfurt:FWB:9SU) is pleased to announce the Phase II winter drill program at its flagship 25,886-hectare Davidson River Uranium Project (the “Project”) has begun. The winter program will consist of approximately 4,500 m of diamond drilling in 9 holes. The Project is located in the Southwest Athabasca Uranium District of Saskatchewan 25 km to 30 km to the west of Fission Uranium’s Triple R and NexGen’s Arrow deposits and encapsulates the Warrior corridor which is inferred to be the continuation of the Patterson Lake corridor. Full details of the Phase II drill program are available in the previously announced news release on December 29, 2020.

Jon Bey, President, CEO and Chairman, commented: “It is great to see the drills turning again on our Davidson River Project and to have the Aggressive Drilling team working with us once again. Their experience with our Phase I drilling program, and in this region, will go a long way to help us in making a high-grade uranium discovery. Our technical team have prepared an exciting drill program and I look forward to getting to the project site to view core with them.”

Phase II Drilling Program Summary and Update:

  • Objective is to make a basement hosted high-grade uranium discovery,
  • 4,500m in nine holes planned for winter, and 1,350m in four holes planned for summer,
  • Road construction completed on February 5th, 2021,
  • Drilling commenced on February 8th, 2021,
  • Follow-up drilling on the Warrior corridor with vectoring information gained during the Phase I program (See Figure 1),
  • Exploring two new corridors, Bronco and Saint (See Figure 1), through drill testing offsets and flexures in wide conductive corridors searching for: radioactivity, alteration, structure, and graphite-rich and sulphide-rich shear zones,
  • Increasing the geological knowledge and discovery potential of the Davidson River Property through collection and interpretation of technical information from strategically planned drill holes.

Figure 1 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98cf708c-655d-489d ...

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Standard Uranium Begins Phase II Winter Drill Program at its Flagship Davidson River Project VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Standard Uranium Ltd. (“Standard Uranium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:STND) (OTCQB:STTDF) (Frankfurt:FWB:9SU) is pleased to announce the Phase II winter drill program at its flagship …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.
ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
Lectra enters into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Gerber Technology
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:39 Uhr
64
Standard Uranium - ehemalige NexGen/Fission Geologen mit neuem Deal!!