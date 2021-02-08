 

Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its Clinical Program in Alzheimer’s Disease

globenewswire
08.02.2021   

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing product candidates for Alzheimer’s disease, today announced significant program progress and expected milestones for 2021.

“We started 2021 with tremendous momentum, led by results of a 6-month interim analysis from an open-label study of simufilam, our drug candidate for Alzheimer’s disease,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “I believe the rest of the year may be equally exciting.”

Cassava Sciences’ strategic focus for 2021 is to advance simufilam in a Phase 3 clinical program in Alzheimer’s disease, to expand drug manufacturing capabilities in support of the clinical program, and to continue to lead the Company to deliver the full potential of its product portfolio.

Cassava Sciences’ 2021 Scientific and Clinical Outlook
Cassava Sciences’ product portfolio includes a small molecule drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, called simufilam, and an investigational blood-based diagnostic to detect and monitor the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, called SavaDx.

Expected progress and key milestones in 2021 across Cassava Sciences’ product portfolio are summarized below.

  • Based on recent positive clinical results and inbound demand from clinical sites, patients, and their caregivers, Cassava Sciences plans to expand the size of the ongoing open-label study of simufilam. The target enrollment will be increased by up to 50 additional patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease, for a total target enrollment of up to 150 patients.

  • Cassava Sciences has enrolled approximately 80 patients in the open-label study to date. To accommodate increased enrollment, the Company plans to open new clinical sites across the U.S. and Canada.

  • Cassava Sciences expects to announce results of a second interim analysis of the ongoing open-label study when approximately 50 patients complete 12 months of drug treatment. This second interim analysis is expected to include clinical data around long-term safety, cognition and Alzheimer’s-related behavior.

  • Cassava Sciences plans to initiate a 6-month, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study in patients with Alzheimer’s disease who complete at least one year of open-label treatment with simufilam. This is a Cognition Maintenance Study (CMS), in which patients who complete one year of open-label treatment will subsequently be randomized (1:1) to simufilam or placebo for six months. The CMS is designed to compare simufilam’s effects on cognition and behavior in patients who continue with drug treatment versus those who discontinue drug treatment. For ethical and other reasons, patients who successfully complete the six-month CMS will have the option to receive open-label simufilam.
