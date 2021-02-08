Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its Clinical Program in Alzheimer’s Disease

“We started 2021 with tremendous momentum, led by results of a 6-month interim analysis from an open-label study of simufilam, our drug candidate for Alzheimer’s disease,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “I believe the rest of the year may be equally exciting.”

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing product candidates for Alzheimer’s disease, today announced significant program progress and expected milestones for 2021.

Cassava Sciences’ strategic focus for 2021 is to advance simufilam in a Phase 3 clinical program in Alzheimer’s disease, to expand drug manufacturing capabilities in support of the clinical program, and to continue to lead the Company to deliver the full potential of its product portfolio.

Cassava Sciences’ 2021 Scientific and Clinical Outlook

Cassava Sciences’ product portfolio includes a small molecule drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, called simufilam, and an investigational blood-based diagnostic to detect and monitor the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, called SavaDx.

Expected progress and key milestones in 2021 across Cassava Sciences’ product portfolio are summarized below.