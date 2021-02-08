 

ME2C Announces Breakthrough Methane Gas Emissions Control Technology in Development

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 14:31  |  54   |   |   

Company to Initiate Pilot Scale Testing of New Methane Emissions Control Technology for the Oil & Gas Industry in the Near-Term

CORSICANA, TX, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, today announced the development of a proprietary new methane gas emissions control technology, as well as the preparation for near-term pilot scale testing to prove out the technology, planned for future adoption within the oil & gas industry.

“Our breakthrough methane emissions control technology, under development by our in-house team of expert chemists over the past 18 months, could truly be as groundbreaking as our mercury emissions control technology was to the coal-fired power industry,” said Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of ME2C. “According to the International Energy Agency, methane gas emissions are a leading cause of global warming, with the energy sector in particular being one of the largest contributors.

“From a comparative study we conducted, assuming a market value of ~$60 per metric ton of CO2, we believe the 178 million metric tons of methane released annually equates to a potential $10 billion commercial value in the United States alone. We will be discussing the technology in further detail at a later date as we continue to finalize our robust intellectual property strategy for this breakthrough.

“I believe that by working hand-in-hand with the industry, as we did with the coal-fired industry over the last decade, we can reduce methane emissions to create a cleaner future for all. With the successful monetization of our mercury control patents underway, we are well positioned to initiate near-term pilot scale testing of this exciting new technology”, concluded MacPherson.

Methane emissions are fast becoming a central point of the new Administration’s effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions. In an Executive Order on "Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad", signed on January 27, 2021, by President Biden, Section 217 calls for federal agencies to provide monetary resources, along with “other efforts to assist coal, oil and gas, and power plant communities, and achieve substantial reductions of methane emissions from the oil and gas sector as quickly as possible”.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ME2C Announces Breakthrough Methane Gas Emissions Control Technology in Development Company to Initiate Pilot Scale Testing of New Methane Emissions Control Technology for the Oil & Gas Industry in the Near-Term CORSICANA, TX, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C" or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.
ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
Lectra enters into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Gerber Technology
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. to Host Shareholder Update Call on January 27, 2021
19.01.21
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Reaches License Agreement with Large North American Utility
11.01.21
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces Another Agreement with a Major National Utility