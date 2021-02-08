SmartSafe City Solutions Market to Soar Globally as Governments Increase Public Safety Measures

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many cities around the world are planning for, purchasing, and bringing online their SmartSafe City programs and technology systems to integrate their public safety, health, city services, and citizen engagement capabilities to better serve and safeguard citizens. Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that the SmartSafe City solutions sector is expected to reach a market value of $12.2 billion by 2030, from $10.6 billion in 2019, driven by an increase in demand for digital threat remediation measures. Technologies used in these SmartSafe systems fit into three broader categories: observation, remediation, and protection solutions . Cities can plan the best operational structures for their programs to operate within by finding the best balance of the three technology solution types, coupled with agency manpower and security operations personnel.

"These programs not only bring together the operations of multiple city departments and agencies but also look to integrate a host of technology solutions that can help augment public safety activities and inform better decision making and event response," said Danielle VanZandt, Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "Rapid digitalization, a need for more real-time analysis, and information on public safety operations have driven the march forward for many SmartSafe City programs across the world. The pandemic has highlighted the need for an effective public safety response to multi-faceted incidents, ones which require multi-agency collaboration within a city environment to ensure the health and safety of citizens."

VanZandt added: "The Asia-Pacific region holds some of the most mature SmartSafe City programs in the world and will see the highest spending growth rate globally until 2030. North America will see some short-term growth due to new technology purchases, such as data analytics, digital platforms, and touchless access controls systems, to meet new public health requirements arising from COVID-19. In the Middle East, much of the current spending will be on 'observation' technologies in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and to enhance public health response to the pandemic."