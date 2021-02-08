PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge in demand for next generation 5G network to enable better speed and bandwidth capabilities, increase in use cases of network slicing for Industry 4.0, growth in development of smart cities and smart services, rise in demand for network performance due to growth in mobile data-traffic volumes drive the growth of the global network slicing market.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Network Slicing Market by Component (Solution and Services), End User (Telecom Operators and Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, Media & Entertainment, Transport & Logistic, BFSI, Government, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global network slicing industry garnered $172.56 million in 2019, and is expected to generate $921.02 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 23.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Surge in demand for next generation 5G network to enable better speed and bandwidth capabilities, increase in use cases of network slicing for Industry 4.0, growth in development of smart cities and smart services, rise in demand for network performance due to growth in mobile data-traffic volumes drive the growth of the global network slicing market. However, security concerns associated with network slicing hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in adoption for remote surgery and autonomous vehicle and emerging applications across government, industrial, and enterprises sectors present new opportunities in the coming years.

Impact of Covid-19 on Network Slicing Market:

The pandemic has significantly increased the demand for broadband services owing to the growth in mobile networking and remote working in several industries such as retail, telecom, IT, and healthcare.

As the businesses are now starting to revive, communications service providers are focusing toward 5G rollouts along with increasing the investments for network slicing.

