Portfolio Update

ICG Enterprise Trust (“ICGT”) is pleased to announce that it has realised its holding in Telos Corporation (“Telos”), generating net cash proceeds to ICGT of c. £40m.

ICGT estimates that the uplift from this realisation relative to ICGT’s net asset value at 31 October 2020 is c. 2.4%, or 29.5p per share.

At ICGT’s Q3 results for the period ended 31 October 2020 (announced on 4 February 2021), Telos was ICGT’s 4th largest underlying investment and represented c. 2.9% of ICGT’s Portfolio Value. The investment was realised at a c. 33x multiple of initial cost.

Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, commented:

“Since the IPO of Telos in November 2020 we have been actively considering options to maximise the risk-adjusted return to our shareholders.

“This transaction crystallises a significant value uplift and provides ICG Enterprise Trust with substantial additional liquidity to take advantage of our growing pipeline of investment opportunities.”

