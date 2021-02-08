Thomasville, GA, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is launching a new type of Press Release. Each week the Company will be issuing a Management Report that will cover the previous week’s progress or setbacks. It is our mission to keep shareholders, investors and potential investors informed. Our mission is to become as transparent as we can. These weekly reports will not only provide the positive, but we will share the negative. If we miss a projection, we will share that with the public; if we meet or exceed our projections, we will share that as well. The public can expect these weekly reports to be released on Monday or Tuesday of each week.



Our objective for 2020 was to solidify and validate our position in the market by demonstrating the demand for our competitive events. With over 1,000 new registered players in January, we can say with extreme confidence that the answer is a great big yes! In fact, we have not only validated, but we are progressing at a rate that exceeds the conservative forecasts that we set last year -- our dedication to delivering on our promise has only intensified!

With four new events in February featuring three new game titles and alongside World of Tanks, Fortnite, Smite, Team Fortress and Pokémon TCG and five coming up in March are Fomite, Team Fortress and Minion Masters Call of Duty: Warzone also became available to players as we would begin the first stage of our social media marketing drive for March. Although we are early in our quest to establish Shadow Gaming as a household name in eSports, the steps we have made this year have been integral to achieving that goal.

Success will be measured by not only player growth and the quality and quantity of collaborations, but by our ability to attract both endemic and non-endemic sponsor brands to take advantage of our competitive gaming platform to engage their respective audiences.

Over the course of this year 2021, we will take advantage of our new relationships with Game studios and influencers that we have collaborated with in our events - to leverage GGToor.com’s unique selling points. This will serve as a great foundation as we move into the second year of our development and begin actively seeking collaborations from various exciting sponsor brands!