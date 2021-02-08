Macarthur Signs MOU With Southern Ports Authority for Access to Port of Esperance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Southern Ports Authority (“Southern Ports”) which provides a pathway for agreeing a potential access and operating solution for the export of Macarthur’s high grade magnetite iron ore product via the Port of Esperance (“Port”).



The MOU with Southern Ports is non-binding but it does establish a clear pathway for: