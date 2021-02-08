 

Macarthur Signs MOU With Southern Ports Authority for Access to Port of Esperance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Southern Ports Authority (“Southern Ports”) which provides a pathway for agreeing a potential access and operating solution for the export of Macarthur’s high grade magnetite iron ore product via the Port of Esperance (“Port”).

The MOU with Southern Ports is non-binding but it does establish a clear pathway for:

  Highlights
  • The Port of Esperance is an established deep water port located south of Macarthur’s Lake Giles Iron Project.  It is accessible via an existing rail network and has the capability to handle large ‘Cape’ size iron ore vessels.

  • In July 2020, Macarthur received a proposal from Arc Infrastructure for an agreed pathway to develop a Commercial Track Access Agreement for below rail capacity from Lake Giles to the Port of Esperance. (See TSX-V announcement: here).

  • With high speed throughput design capacity potential, Macarthur’s proposed Helix Dumper rail unloading solution would bring ‘state of the art’ rail unloading technology to the Port of Esperance.

  • The MOU with Southern Ports Authority provides a clear pathway that can support the delivery of the Company’s current Feasibility Study and represents a substantial step towards Macarthur securing access to the Port of Esperance and completing a fully contracted route to market for its Lake Giles Iron Project.
  • The design of a 300,000 tonne iron ore storage shed (“shed”) by Macarthur;

  • The design of a new rail car unloading solution at the Port by Macarthur (presently proposed to be an Australian-first Helix rail car unloading solution and associated tube conveyor) (“Helix Dumper”);

  • The approval of the shed and Helix Dumper designs by Southern Ports; and

  • The identification of suitable land by Southern Ports for the construction of the shed and Helix Dumper within the Port.

A conceptual engineering design report was completed by RCR Mining Technologies Pty Ltd in 2020 for the proposed Helix Dumper and, subject to mutually satisfactory engineering design and approval processes for the shed and Helix Dumper being completed (and suitable land being identified by Southern Ports for their construction), the parties intend to commence good faith negotiations on the terms of binding commercial agreements which will be necessary for Macarthur to:

