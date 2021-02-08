Macarthur Signs MOU With Southern Ports Authority for Access to Port of Esperance
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is
pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Southern Ports Authority (“Southern Ports”) which provides a pathway for agreeing a potential access and operating
solution for the export of Macarthur’s high grade magnetite iron ore product via the Port of Esperance (“Port”).
The MOU with Southern Ports is non-binding but it does establish a clear pathway for:
Highlights
- The design of a 300,000 tonne iron ore storage shed (“shed”) by Macarthur;
- The design of a new rail car unloading solution at the Port by Macarthur (presently proposed to be an Australian-first Helix rail car unloading solution and
associated tube conveyor) (“Helix Dumper”);
- The approval of the shed and Helix Dumper designs by Southern Ports; and
- The identification of suitable land by Southern Ports for the construction of the shed and Helix Dumper within the Port.
A conceptual engineering design report was completed by RCR Mining Technologies Pty Ltd in 2020 for the proposed Helix Dumper and, subject to mutually satisfactory engineering design and approval processes for the shed and Helix Dumper being completed (and suitable land being identified by Southern Ports for their construction), the parties intend to commence good faith negotiations on the terms of binding commercial agreements which will be necessary for Macarthur to:
