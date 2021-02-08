CollPlant Announces Development and Global Commercialization Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, for rhCollagen in Dermal and Soft Tissue Filler Products

Rehovot, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Potential to receive up to $103 million in

upfront and milestone payments, in addition to royalties and other payments



CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: CLGN) today announced it has entered into a

worldwide exclusive development and commercialization agreement for dermal and

soft tissue filler products with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company.





CollPlant has granted Allergan Aesthetics worldwide exclusivity to use itsplant-derived recombinant human collagen (rhCollagen) in combination withAllergan Aesthetics' proprietary technologies, for the production andcommercialization of dermal and soft tissue fillers. In addition, AllerganAesthetics has the right of first negotiation for CollPlant's technology in twofuture additional products.CollPlant will receive an upfront payment of $14 million and is entitled toreceive up to an additional $89 million in milestone payments. In addition,CollPlant is eligible to receive royalty payments and a fee for the manufactureand supply of rhCollagen to Allergan Aesthetics.Yehiel Tal, Chief Executive Officer of CollPlant, stated, "We are very pleasedto formalize this collaboration with Allergan Aesthetics, the worldwide leaderin dermal and soft tissue fillers. We believe that combining technologies fromAllergan Aesthetics and CollPlant will create a paradigm shift in the medicalaesthetics field. CollPlant's rhCollagen is non-immunogenic and non-allergenic,and offers better tissue regeneration performance over animal-derived collagenwhich is currently used in medical aesthetics. This agreement further validatesCollPlant's technology as the gold standard collagen for regenerative andaesthetic medicine. We look forward to a highly productive partnership."Roger J. Pomerantz, MD, FACP, Chairman of the Board of Directors at CollPlant,said, "Our company is extremely excited to expand our work in medical aestheticstowards commercialization in the dermal filler market, which is projected toreach $10 billion by 2026. This collaboration is a major step forward, firmlyplacing CollPlant at the next level in applying our regenerative medicinetechnology to tackle new areas in biomedicine."About CollPlantCollPlant is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company focused on 3Dbioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. CollPlant's productsare based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) that is produced withCollPlant's proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.CollPlant's products address indications for the diverse fields of tissue