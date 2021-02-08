 

CollPlant Announces Development and Global Commercialization Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, for rhCollagen in Dermal and Soft Tissue Filler Products

Rehovot, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Potential to receive up to $103 million in
upfront and milestone payments, in addition to royalties and other payments

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: CLGN) today announced it has entered into a
worldwide exclusive development and commercialization agreement for dermal and
soft tissue filler products with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company.

CollPlant has granted Allergan Aesthetics worldwide exclusivity to use its
plant-derived recombinant human collagen (rhCollagen) in combination with
Allergan Aesthetics' proprietary technologies, for the production and
commercialization of dermal and soft tissue fillers. In addition, Allergan
Aesthetics has the right of first negotiation for CollPlant's technology in two
future additional products.

CollPlant will receive an upfront payment of $14 million and is entitled to
receive up to an additional $89 million in milestone payments. In addition,
CollPlant is eligible to receive royalty payments and a fee for the manufacture
and supply of rhCollagen to Allergan Aesthetics.

Yehiel Tal, Chief Executive Officer of CollPlant, stated, "We are very pleased
to formalize this collaboration with Allergan Aesthetics, the worldwide leader
in dermal and soft tissue fillers. We believe that combining technologies from
Allergan Aesthetics and CollPlant will create a paradigm shift in the medical
aesthetics field. CollPlant's rhCollagen is non-immunogenic and non-allergenic,
and offers better tissue regeneration performance over animal-derived collagen
which is currently used in medical aesthetics. This agreement further validates
CollPlant's technology as the gold standard collagen for regenerative and
aesthetic medicine. We look forward to a highly productive partnership."

Roger J. Pomerantz, MD, FACP, Chairman of the Board of Directors at CollPlant,
said, "Our company is extremely excited to expand our work in medical aesthetics
towards commercialization in the dermal filler market, which is projected to
reach $10 billion by 2026. This collaboration is a major step forward, firmly
placing CollPlant at the next level in applying our regenerative medicine
technology to tackle new areas in biomedicine."

About CollPlant

CollPlant is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company focused on 3D
bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. CollPlant's products
are based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) that is produced with
CollPlant's proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

CollPlant's products address indications for the diverse fields of tissue
