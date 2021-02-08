Technical Textile Market worth $222.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Technical Textile Market by Material (Natural Fiber, Synthetic Polymer, Metal, Mineral, Regenerated Fiber), by Process (Woven, Knitted, Non-woven), by Application (Mobiltech, Indutech, Protech, Buildtech, Packtech), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Technical Textile Market size is projected to grow from USD 164.6 billion in 2020 to USD 222.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2025.

PDF Download: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1074

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Technical Textile Market"

201 - Tables

56 - Figures

243 – Pages

View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/technical-textile-market-1074.html

The market has grown exponentially in the last few years, and this trend is projected to continue. The growing awareness about the superior functionality and application of technical textiles encourages the higher consumption of technical textiles and related products. Furthermore, growth in the automobile, construction, healthcare, packaging, and various other sectors has generated new opportunities for technical textiles.

The nonwoven segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on process, the nonwoven segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Additionally, advancements in weaving technology such as 3D weaving are expected to drive the technical textile segment during the forecast period.

The mobiltech segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the Technical Textile Market in 2019

Based on application, the mobiltech segment lead the Technical Textile Market. Mobiltech covers technical textiles used in automobiles, aircrafts, railways, and shipbuilding such as nylon tire cord fabrics, seat covers, seat belts, cabin filters, tufted carpet, upholstery, and others.

Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1074

The APAC region is projected to account for the largest share in the Technical Textile Market during the forecast period.

The APAC region is projected to lead the Technical Textile Market, in terms of both value and volume from 2020 to 2025. Higher domestic demand, along with the availability of low-cost labor, makes this region the most attractive market for technical textile manufacturers. Hence, the market players are focusing on this region to gain a larger share and increase their profitability. Factors such as improving global economy, expanding working population, and rising domestic demand for hygiene products are expected to boost the market for technical textile.