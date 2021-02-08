 

NIC Named One of Forbes’ Best Small Companies

Digital government solutions firm NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) has been named to the Forbes 2021 America’s Best Small Companies list. The honor comes after a year in which NIC developed more than 130 technology solutions to help government move services online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, manage pandemic unemployment assistance in the Commonwealth of Virginia, provide secure and reliable COVID-19 testing to more than 400,000 people across six states and deploy online appointment scheduling for COVID-19 vaccines and other government services.

“This recognition from Forbes is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our NIC family, who have been laser-focused on helping our valued government partners in the midst of a pandemic,” said Harry Herington, NIC CEO and Chairman of the Board. “In 2020, we developed solutions that enabled government to connect citizens and businesses to critical services, including pandemic unemployment assistance and COVID-19 testing. That dedication continues in 2021, as we expand our solutions to include COVID-19 vaccine scheduling and leveraging technology to provide remote access to vital government services.”

With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in more than 30 states, NIC partners with more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation to make government interactions more accessible for all through technology. In its nearly 30 years, the company has developed more than 17,000 digital solutions, spanning the areas of payments, licensing, business filings, outdoor recreation, health care and enterprise technology services. In 2020, NIC securely processed 400 million online transactions and more than $24 billion on behalf of government agencies.

According to Forbes, the America’s Best Small Companies list was compiled using data from FactSet. Forbes screened companies with a market value between $300 million and $2 billion, positive sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least $5. The rankings are based on earnings growth and sales growth for the latest 12 months and over 5 years, one-year and 5-year return on equity and 52-week total return. More weight was given to the latest 12-month and 1-year data in the rankings.

To learn more about NIC and the work we do with our government partners, visit www.egov.com

About NIC Inc.

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in more than 30 states, NIC partners with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In 2020, NIC securely processed 400 million online transactions and more than $24 billion on behalf of government agencies. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NIC also developed 130 new solutions to address crisis communications, pandemic unemployment, COVID-19 testing and vaccine scheduling. Learn more at www.egov.com.



