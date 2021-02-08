Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Bit Digital, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) securities between December 21, 2020 and January 8, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned Pauwels v. Bit Digital, Inc., No. 21-cv-00515, and is assigned to Judge Andrew L. Carter, Jr. The Bit Digital class action lawsuit charges Bit Digital and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Bit Digital securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Bit Digital class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Bit Digital class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Bit Digital class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Bit Digital class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Bit Digital class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Bit Digital class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, Michael Albert of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at malbert@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Bit Digital class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than March 22, 2021.