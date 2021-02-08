 

Wealth Management Team Led by Michael Kramer Joins First Republic

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that a wealth management team led by Michael Kramer has joined First Republic Investment Management in New York City.

Kramer, who was named Managing Director and Wealth Manager, is joined by two associates. The team will provide investment management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations. The team is part of First Republic’s growing wealth management presence in its Rockefeller Center office in New York.

“Michael is an accomplished wealth manager who has been very successful helping clients grow and preserve their wealth,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “Michael and his colleagues further expand our wealth management capabilities in the greater New York metropolitan area, and they share First Republic’s commitment to exceptional client service.”

Kramer has more than 17 years of wealth management experience and provides customized investment strategies and solutions. Before joining First Republic, he was a Principal at B. Riley Wealth Advisors and Managing Director at Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Earlier in his career, Kramer was a practicing cardiologist and served on the voluntary faculty of the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He is active in his local community and is a supporter of community health initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and leads the Sag Harbor Cycle Group. Kramer earned a Bachelor’s degree in Biology from Rutgers University and an M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania.

To learn more about First Republic Private Wealth Management, click here. To see our growing team of wealth management professionals, click here.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.



