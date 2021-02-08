Ciena Powers Havfrue, Bulk Fiber Networks’ First Submarine Cable

Bulk Fiber Networks is enhancing its Havfrue submarine cable system with network infrastructure from Ciena (NYSE: CIEN). The capacity of the 7,851km transatlantic cable system is 1,000 times greater than the most recent cable on this route across the Atlantic. Havfrue will establish a new route between the USA, Denmark, Ireland, and Norway, while delivering high capacity and scalable spectrum services.

The Nordic region has become a key strategic location for many major ISPs, webscalers, and wholesale operators. The new Bulk Fiber Networks submarine cable system offers network resiliency and low operational costs, while bringing sustainable infrastructure to a global audience.





Ciena’s Spectrum Sharing submarine network infrastructure will enable Bulk Fiber Networks to provide tailored virtual fiber pairs to individual customers while delivering significant flexibility and agility. Bulk Fiber Networks can adapt its network as connectivity demands change by using Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution that leverages Ciena’s 6500 Submarine Line Terminating Equipment.





In addition, Bulk Fiber Networks will have greater visibility of its network by using Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller, which provides comprehensive network management capabilities for efficient lifecycle operations.

Executive Comments:

“Deploying Ciena and rolling out our Managed Spectrum offering is helping us enhance our Nordic fiber infrastructure and meet large-scale data transport needs now and for the future. The Havfrue is the first direct link between the Nordics and USA in 20 years and the first ever to directly connect USA with Norway. We are ready to deliver services to existing and new customers, who are some of the most advanced customers in the world.”

– Peder Naerboe, Founder and Chairman, Bulk Fiber Networks





– “There is increased market demand for connectivity in the Nordic region and our innovative solutions and industry experience is helping Bulk Fiber Networks expand its service offering with advanced capacity options. With Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution, Bulk Fiber Networks can benefit from a network that is dynamic, programmable, and able to adapt to changing demands.”

– Ian Clarke, Vice President of Global Submarine Sales, Ciena

About Bulk Fiber Networks

Bulk Fiber Networks is a leading builder and operator of fiber network infrastructure, tailor-made to meet the growing demands of large-scale data and cloud service providers in the Nordics, the US and Europe. We offer some of the shortest, lowest-latency international and intra-Nordic fiber routes available. To learn how Bulk Fiber Networks can help you connect into the Nordics, visit bulkinfrastructure.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. Bulk Fiber Networks is a division of Bulk Infrastructure, a leading provider of sustainable digital infrastructure in the Nordics. Learn more about the Havfrue Cable System here.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

