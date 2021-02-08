 

Ciena Powers Havfrue, Bulk Fiber Networks’ First Submarine Cable

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

Bulk Fiber Networks is enhancing its Havfrue submarine cable system with network infrastructure from Ciena (NYSE: CIEN). The capacity of the 7,851km transatlantic cable system is 1,000 times greater than the most recent cable on this route across the Atlantic. Havfrue will establish a new route between the USA, Denmark, Ireland, and Norway, while delivering high capacity and scalable spectrum services.

Key Facts:

  • The Nordic region has become a key strategic location for many major ISPs, webscalers, and wholesale operators. The new Bulk Fiber Networks submarine cable system offers network resiliency and low operational costs, while bringing sustainable infrastructure to a global audience.

  • Ciena’s Spectrum Sharing submarine network infrastructure will enable Bulk Fiber Networks to provide tailored virtual fiber pairs to individual customers while delivering significant flexibility and agility. Bulk Fiber Networks can adapt its network as connectivity demands change by using Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution that leverages Ciena’s 6500 Submarine Line Terminating Equipment.

  • In addition, Bulk Fiber Networks will have greater visibility of its network by using Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller, which provides comprehensive network management capabilities for efficient lifecycle operations.

Executive Comments:

  • “Deploying Ciena and rolling out our Managed Spectrum offering is helping us enhance our Nordic fiber infrastructure and meet large-scale data transport needs now and for the future. The Havfrue is the first direct link between the Nordics and USA in 20 years and the first ever to directly connect USA with Norway. We are ready to deliver services to existing and new customers, who are some of the most advanced customers in the world.”
         – Peder Naerboe, Founder and Chairman, Bulk Fiber Networks
  • “There is increased market demand for connectivity in the Nordic region and our innovative solutions and industry experience is helping Bulk Fiber Networks expand its service offering with advanced capacity options. With Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution, Bulk Fiber Networks can benefit from a network that is dynamic, programmable, and able to adapt to changing demands.”
         – Ian Clarke, Vice President of Global Submarine Sales, Ciena

About Bulk Fiber Networks

Bulk Fiber Networks is a leading builder and operator of fiber network infrastructure, tailor-made to meet the growing demands of large-scale data and cloud service providers in the Nordics, the US and Europe. We offer some of the shortest, lowest-latency international and intra-Nordic fiber routes available. To learn how Bulk Fiber Networks can help you connect into the Nordics, visit bulkinfrastructure.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. Bulk Fiber Networks is a division of Bulk Infrastructure, a leading provider of sustainable digital infrastructure in the Nordics. Learn more about the Havfrue Cable System here.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ciena Powers Havfrue, Bulk Fiber Networks’ First Submarine Cable Bulk Fiber Networks is enhancing its Havfrue submarine cable system with network infrastructure from Ciena (NYSE: CIEN). The capacity of the 7,851km transatlantic cable system is 1,000 times greater than the most recent cable on this route across …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Exclusive! T-Mobile Reveals Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Origin Story with Adam Levine & Much More
United Kingdom Offshore Wind: Total and GIG successful in securing seabed lease rights to jointly develop 1.5 GW offshore wind ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Veolia Announces the Filing of a Tender Offer for the Entire Share Capital of Suez in Order to ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to ...
Sypris Wins Awards From Two High-Pressure Energy Projects
HCL Technologies Marks $10B Revenue Milestone, Thanks Employees Worldwide with Special Bonus
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Southern Cross Selects Ciena to Enhance NEXT Cable Amid Global Bandwidth Boom
13.01.21
Consolidated Communications Builds 5G-Ready Network with Ciena’s Adaptive IP Solution
13.01.21
Consolidated Communications Builds 5G-Ready Network with Ciena’s Adaptive IP Solution
11.01.21
Ciena to Webcast Financial Community Event

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
64
CIENA ein 5G Star???