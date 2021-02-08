Ameriprise Unveils Ultimate Advisor Partnership, With Capabilities and Support to Help Advisors Grow 2.5Xs Faster than Key Competitors
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today introduced a new go-to-market strategy designed to help financial advisors accelerate growth in their businesses and deliver an excellent and highly-referable level of service to clients. The Ultimate Advisor PartnershipTM brings together the capabilities and support the firm has developed as a leader in financial planning with a track record of exceptional customer satisfaction scores. Advisors who are already affiliated with the firm or who choose to join Ameriprise can take advantage of the Ultimate Advisor Partnership to promote efficiency, differentiate their practices and drive satisfaction through a digitally advanced and integrated client experience.
In developing the Ultimate Advisor Partnership, Ameriprise zeroed in on seven drivers of growth and satisfaction that have proven to help Ameriprise advisors grow 2.5Xs faster on average than key competitors.1 Combined with the company’s culture of support and independence, the seven-point strategy enables advisors to scale their businesses, deepen client relationships and drive referrals for future growth.
- Integrated Technology – Ameriprise advisors are equipped with an integrated suite of technology designed around the way they and their clients live and work. The firm’s digital capabilities and innovative web and mobile sites are available to advisors and clients anywhere, anytime, on any device – with 99.9% reliability.
- Advice & Solutions – Ameriprise offers more financial planning tools, support and flexibility than any other firm in the industry. As part of its integrated advice capabilities, Ameriprise provides access to hundreds of thousands of investment products and a simplified managed accounts program available through a single Custom Advisory Relationship.
- Brand & Marketing – Ameriprise advisors are backed by a strong national brand that is supported by multi-million-dollar advertising campaigns. The firm also gives advisors access to turnkey local marketing programs, tools and experts to help them create awareness in their communities that’s unique to them.
- Service, Operations & Compliance – Ameriprise provides advisors with award-winning service and access to digitally-enabled tools that make processing business simple. The firm’s compliance oversight is smart, streamlined and integrated into existing tools and processes, which helps protect advisors and clients.
- Practice Management – The company gives advisors access to hundreds of field leaders and coaches across the country who connect them to the systems and tools that deliver on their individual business plans.
- Learning & Development – The firm’s in-person and online learning resources are designed to help advisors and their staff grow professionally, operate optimally and serve clients well.
- Transition Support – Advisors who transition to Ameriprise are in good hands—they’re supported by teams of experts who work one-to-one with advisors to help them create a customized plan to ensure a smooth transition. Ameriprise was recently ranked #1 in helping advisors ramp up once they’ve moved to the firm2.
“Ameriprise offers a premium support model that not only helps advisors grow faster than the competition, but also allows them to create operational efficiencies in their practices, ultimately giving them more time to focus on what matters most – spending more time with their clients,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President of the Ameriprise Independent Advisors channel. “We’ve invested hundreds of millions of dollars into a tried and true strategy that works exceptionally well and stands apart in the industry.”
