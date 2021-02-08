 

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multi-Million Dollar U.S. Military Contract

February 8, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that during its second quarter of fiscal year 2021, its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, was awarded a multi-million dollar contract to develop and manufacture 190W Q-band amplifiers for the U.S. military.

“We are especially proud to have been selected for the development of a new Q-band amplifier that further increases the power of our product portfolio,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. "As a leader in high-power millimeter wave technology, Comtech Xicom has the broadest experience in both Q-band and V-band technology.”

Comtech Xicom has a long history with Q-band amplifiers, shipping its first Q-band amplifier in 2001. Since that time, the Company has manufactured more than 200 Q-band Traveling Wave Tube Amplifiers (“TWTA”).

Comtech Xicom manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications. The product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 52 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, shipboard, and airborne mobile applications. Please visit www.xicomtech.com for more information.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets innovative products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

02.02.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $10.4 Million U.S. Military Contract for Full Motion Tracking Systems
28.01.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $11.4 Million Delivery Order for Satellite Earth Station Equipment
19.01.21
Comtech Awarded Toronto Police Contract Valued at $2.9 Million for Next Generation 911
15.01.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Participate in NobleCon17 Virtual Investor Conference
13.01.21
Comtech to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
12.01.21
Comtech Announces a Contract Renewal Worth $1.6 Million with a Tier-One U.S. Mobile Network Operator

