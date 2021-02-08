Motorola Solutions Combines AI Capabilities with a Network Video Recorder to Present an All-in-One Solution

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI), today announced the newest addition to its video security and analytics portfolio, the Artificial Intelligence Network Video Recorder (AI NVR) . The AI NVR combines the traditional Avigilon NVR with the capabilities of the Avigilon AI Appliance to provide enterprises with a solution that fulfills their analytic, storage and cyber security needs. The solution is cloud-connected, enabling remote management through Avigilon Cloud Services so that users can easily perform software upgrades and download new applications.

Avigilon Artificial Intelligence Network Video Recorder (AI NVR) (Photo: Business Wire)

“The AI NVR is a game changer when it comes to helping enterprises achieve their security goals. We are providing a cost-effective option that enables our customers to become more efficient in their security efforts, resulting in a safer environment,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security & Analytics at Motorola Solutions. “By combining analytics and the cloud in an appliance that is easy to deploy and manage, security operators are able to make better informed decisions while streamlining their system management operations”.

Rather than replacing an entire video security set up, users can now connect their existing camera system with the AI NVR to gain access to the Avigilon advanced analytics. This includes Avigilon Appearance Search Technology and Object Detection and Classification, as well as No Face Mask Detection and Occupancy Counting from the COVID-19 insights suite.

The AI NVR is a comprehensive solution, enabling users to adopt the power of Avigilon’s neural network-based analytics while running on a hardened operating system that can be managed remotely. The AI NVR is now available for order. For more information, please contact sales.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 2021 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005132/en/