GSE Sponsoring and Presenting at CONTE 2021

GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions” or “GSE”) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in delivering end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions to the power industry, today announced support for the American Nuclear Society (ANS) and the 2021 Conference on Nuclear Training and Education (CONTE 2021). GSE is a sponsor of the conference, to be held virtually February 9-11, 2021, and will present industry thought leadership and advanced solutions in three sessions.

The theme of CONTE 2021 is “Learning Towards the Nuclear Industry of Tomorrow” and is centered on education and training’s role in shaping the future of the nuclear industry. GSE is an essential provider of solutions to drive decarbonization of the power sector, focused on clean, safe, and inexpensive energy to achieve environmental equity for current and future generations. This event is a great platform for educating attendees on how GSE leverages its training and simulation solutions to help operators better deliver clean energy for their customers.

GSE joins other CONTE 2021 presenters bringing ideas, innovations, and best practices that have made a difference in the last several years and will continue to benefit industry leaders going forward. GSE technical sessions include:

GSE staff will also be on standby in their virtual booth, answering attendee questions and holding discussions on GSE training and simulation solutions during the session breaks.

“We are looking forward to CONTE 2021 as an opportunity for the nuclear industry to come together to share best practices in training,” said Gill Grady, SVP Corporate Business Development of GSE Solutions. “The conference sessions provide a much-needed format for disseminating ideas and advice to continue learning at a time when we are all still navigating the pandemic. We look forward to the opportunity to share some of our exciting ideas and results with the industry.”

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise, and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that allow customers to achieve the performance they imagine. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is proven, with over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. www.gses.com



