 

Care.com Announces Formation of Safety Advisory Council

Care.com, the world’s leading platform for finding and managing high-quality family care, today announced the formation of a Safety Advisory Council. The Safety Advisory Council is a cross-disciplinary group of subject matter experts, advocates, and practitioners who will serve as a resource to Care.com leadership, providing expertise on a range of matters pertaining to Care.com’s safety protocols. The Council will be chaired by Care.com’s General Counsel, Melanie Goins. Today’s announcement follows Care.com’s hire of Megan Poonolly — former Senior Counsel for Safety at Uber — as Head of Safety last October, whose charge is to ensure safety is a primary focus throughout Care.com’s entire organization.

In addition to Ms. Poonolly who will serve as lead coordinator and a permanent member, Council appointees announced today include:

  • Janice K. Fedarcyk, President, Fedarcyk Consulting LLC and Retired Assistant Director in Charge, FBI New York Office
  • Tom Siegel, CEO, Trust Lab
  • Glen Pounder, Chief Operating Officer, Child Rescue Coalition

Care.com CEO Tim Allen said, “Each member of the Safety Advisory Council is a leader in their field of expertise and brings unique and valuable perspective to the safety challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Care.com. I look forward to partnering with them to build on our significant recent progress in our continuous pursuit of safety for our community.”

Mr. Allen continued, “The safety of the Care.com families and caregivers is a top priority, and while our protocols reflect the standard for the online care industry, as the industry leader we’re committed to continually raising the bar.”

The Safety Advisory Council’s mission is to help guide Care.com as it continually advances safety standards for the industry, striving to create the safest possible environment for families, care recipients and caregivers alike. The Safety Advisory Council will lend its counsel on safety best practices across the care industry, digital platforms, and other similar businesses. The Council’s purview will extend across all aspects of safety from new technology and tools to reporting practices. Additional Safety Advisory Council members will be announced in the coming months. The Council will convene for the first time in Q1.

