 

SRAX Announces Reconstitution of LD Micro Index

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced that its LD Micro Index has been reconstituted. The LD Micro Index employs a mixture of screening for inclusion and manual exclusion on a selection of microcap companies in North America.

The reconstitution of the index takes place once a year and adds companies that meet general section criteria including market cap, trading value, listing, and filing information.

"I cannot believe what I've seen in the past year," said Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "The LD Micro Index has more than tripled from its March 2020 lows. The tiniest public companies were also some of the biggest winners last year, and already year-to-date. As each day goes by, the Index becomes more and more consequential to the next generation of great companies."

A breakdown by exchange and sector, and the complete constituent list, is available here.

LD Micro was founded in 2006 as an independent resource to the microcap world and quickly grew to the premier event platform in the space, LDmicro.com. In September of 2020, LD Micro was acquired by SRAX, who recently hosted the LD Micro event on their Sequire platform, ve.mysequire.com.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com, LDmicro.com, and mysequire.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



