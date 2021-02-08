SRAX Announces Reconstitution of LD Micro Index

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced that its LD Micro Index has been reconstituted. The LD Micro Index employs a mixture of screening for inclusion and manual exclusion on a selection of microcap companies in North America.

"I cannot believe what I've seen in the past year," said Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "The LD Micro Index has more than tripled from its March 2020 lows. The tiniest public companies were also some of the biggest winners last year, and already year-to-date. As each day goes by, the Index becomes more and more consequential to the next generation of great companies."

A breakdown by exchange and sector, and the complete constituent list, is available here.

LD Micro was founded in 2006 as an independent resource to the microcap world and quickly grew to the premier event platform in the space, LDmicro.com. In September of 2020, LD Micro was acquired by SRAX, who recently hosted the LD Micro event on their Sequire platform, ve.mysequire.com.

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com, LDmicro.com, and mysequire.com.

