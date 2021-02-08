 

Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Key Data for Advancing the Development of Tab-cel and ATA188 at the 2021 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meeting Digital Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune diseases, today announced the presentation of data supporting the proposed mechanism of action of their lead product candidate, tabelecleucel (tab-cel), and five additional poster presentations at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (TCT) Meeting of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), held virtually February 8-12, 2021.

“We are pleased to present key translational data advancing the clinical development of ATA188 and tab-cel, the most advanced allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy in development. Additional data being presented at TCT also support the further development of tab-cel in EBV-driven diseases, such as EBV+ acquired and primary immunodeficiency lymphoproliferative diseases (AID-LPD and PID-LPD) for which we’re currently enrolling patients for a clinical study,” said Jakob Dupont, M.D., Head of Global Research & Development at Atara. “These are diseases with few treatment options and poor prognosis, and it is our goal to ultimately bring this potentially transformative therapy to patients in need. We look forward to advancing tab-cel, remaining on track to complete the Biologics License Application in the third quarter of this year based on very encouraging clinical data from an interim analysis of our pivotal trial.”

Results presented at TCT detail new findings from a comprehensive multiomic analysis of modes of activation for tab-cel. Each component of the assessment contributes to building the overall understanding of therapeutic activity, mechanisms of action and extended characteristics.

In this analysis, a subset of tab-cel lots were used to confirm and establish the consistency of the product’s profile, regardless of donor.

These results demonstrated, that upon stimulation, tab-cel exhibits a consistent activation signature at the level of gene expression, T-cell receptor engagement (TCR), and secretion of factors associated with effective T cell responses. Results further illustrated that the tab-cel manufacturing process results in complementary clonal expansion and consistent enrichment of TCRs associated with productive engagement of EBV-driven diseases.

