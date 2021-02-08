 

Liberated Syndication Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Web Hosting Subsidiary Pair Networks Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) (“Libsyn” or “the Company”), the industry’s leading podcast hosting platform, today announced that it recently celebrated the 25th anniversary celebration of its web site hosting subsidiary Pair Networks, Inc. (www.pair.com), which was acquired in 2017. Coupled with Libsyn’s leading podcast platform, Pair Networks allows users a single-source destination to host, manage and distribute content. This flexible, integrated platform provides the widest range of content producers the tools with which to maximize their reach.

President and Chief Operating Officer Laurie Sims commented, “I would like to congratulate everyone at Pair Networks on their 25th anniversary. When Pair Networks was founded in 1996, I don’t think any of us truly envisioned how the web would have grown and especially how the universe of media content and distribution would evolve. Since inception, Pair Networks has been at the forefront of this evolution, and has built a differentiated platform with over 135,000 customer domains across 120 countries.”

Ms. Sims continued, “We will continue to explore synergies between Pair’s outstanding web hosting business and Libsyn’s podcasting hosting network. We believe that as podcasters seek additional means of enhancing their brand awareness as well as monetize programming, we will continue to see means of creating synergies between Pair and Libsyn. We expect to be very active in cross-promotional activities between our two well-recognized brands throughout 2021.”

With over 135,000 customer domains, Pair Networks provides standard web hosting and domain registration services but has several competitive advantages – offering a high touch service, including operational support for customers, if needed. Pair Networks’ suite of services, including fully-managed web hosting, 24/7 support by in-house agents, SSL and E-commerce, all with robust security features is uniquely suited for content producers that do not maintain their own in-house IT infrastructure.

This frees content producers to do what they do best – produce content. Continuing Pair Networks’ legacy of innovation, the company intends to launch a new web site builder plan and focus on applications for small business in Q4, along with podcast-focused hosting options in 2021.

Pair Networks has long been driven by its commitment to ESG (Environmental, Sustainable and Corporate Governance) standards, which have been a pillar of the company’s corporate culture since its founding in 1996.

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”) is a world leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2019, Libsyn delivered over 6.2 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 75,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. The Company also owns Pair Networks, founded in 1996, one of the oldest and most experienced Internet hosting companies, providing a full range of fast, powerful and reliable Web hosting services.

Libsyn is a Pittsburgh-based company with a world class team.

Visit Libsyn on the web at www.libsyn.com and visit Pair Networks at www.pair.com. Investors can visit the Company at the “Investor Relations” section of Libsyn’s website at https://investor.libsyn.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Liberated Syndication Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Web Hosting Subsidiary Pair Networks Inc. Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) (“Libsyn” or “the Company”), the industry’s leading podcast hosting platform, today announced that it recently celebrated the 25th anniversary celebration of its web site hosting subsidiary Pair Networks, Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Exclusive! T-Mobile Reveals Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Origin Story with Adam Levine & Much More
United Kingdom Offshore Wind: Total and GIG successful in securing seabed lease rights to jointly develop 1.5 GW offshore wind ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Veolia Announces the Filing of a Tender Offer for the Entire Share Capital of Suez in Order to ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to ...
Sypris Wins Awards From Two High-Pressure Energy Projects
HCL Technologies Marks $10B Revenue Milestone, Thanks Employees Worldwide with Special Bonus
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Liberated Syndication Announces Continuation of its Libsyn Webinar Series for 2021
13.01.21
Liberated Syndication to Present at NobleCon17 on January 20, 2021 at 3: 45 PM ET