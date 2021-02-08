 

Southern Cross Selects Ciena to Enhance NEXT Cable Amid Global Bandwidth Boom

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

As end-user digital applications continue to proliferate and require global networks to become more adaptive, Southern Cross Cable Limited (“Southern Cross”) has picked Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) GeoMesh Extreme submarine solution utilising Ciena’s 6500 Submarine Line Terminating Equipment (“SLTE”) powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics for the new 13,494 km Southern Cross NEXT (“NEXT”) submarine cable in the Pacific. This deployment will allow Southern Cross to not only tackle the growing demand for bandwidth but also support the resiliency, reconfigurability, and rapid activation requirements that their customers have become accustomed to from Southern Cross.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005473/en/

The NEXT system will leverage Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme to seamlessly mesh the new system into the current Southern Cross network fabric while supporting higher connectivity services and a fully integrated eco-system. Consisting of three diverse submarine cable routes, 20+ access points, and over 43,000km, this single ecosystem supports high capacity and low latency routes between Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Tokelau, Kiribati, Hawaii, and the US West Coast.

“Today’s work from home mandates and the sudden dramatic influx of remote digital requirements have generated major traffic spikes and required our customers to deliver increased capacity in extremely short time frames, a trend we expect to see for years to come,” said Mr Laurie Miller, President and CEO, Southern Cross Cables Limited. “In seeking the optimal solution for our NEXT system, we engaged an external global consultancy to independently review and evaluate the various leading industry solutions and after a thorough process, the Ciena WaveLogic 5 Extreme was identified as the ideal choice.”

To be completed in early 2022, the NEXT cable will leverage the Ciena GeoMesh Extreme submarine solution as part of the overall Southern Cross network fabric to seamlessly integrate the multiple terabits of traffic across the network; Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) for network planning and operational management of services; Insights Service to optimize network analysis; Blue Planet Bandwidth on Demand (BoD) to support and enhance service flexibility, all at lowering power requirements per bit in support of Southern Cross’ sustainability goals.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Southern Cross Selects Ciena to Enhance NEXT Cable Amid Global Bandwidth Boom As end-user digital applications continue to proliferate and require global networks to become more adaptive, Southern Cross Cable Limited (“Southern Cross”) has picked Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) GeoMesh Extreme submarine solution utilising Ciena’s 6500 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Exclusive! T-Mobile Reveals Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Origin Story with Adam Levine & Much More
United Kingdom Offshore Wind: Total and GIG successful in securing seabed lease rights to jointly develop 1.5 GW offshore wind ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Veolia Announces the Filing of a Tender Offer for the Entire Share Capital of Suez in Order to ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to ...
Sypris Wins Awards From Two High-Pressure Energy Projects
HCL Technologies Marks $10B Revenue Milestone, Thanks Employees Worldwide with Special Bonus
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Ciena Powers Havfrue, Bulk Fiber Networks’ First Submarine Cable
13.01.21
Consolidated Communications Builds 5G-Ready Network with Ciena’s Adaptive IP Solution
13.01.21
Consolidated Communications Builds 5G-Ready Network with Ciena’s Adaptive IP Solution
11.01.21
Ciena to Webcast Financial Community Event

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
64
CIENA ein 5G Star???