CarParts.com’s Grand Prairie, Texas Distribution Center Gears Up for 2021

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) (" CarParts.com ") announced today that its 210,000 square foot distribution center in Grand Prairie, Texas is now shipping and has hired its 200 th person to help meet customer demand. The facility, which features the latest warehouse technology, has already shipped over 100,000 packages spanning across gas, hybrid, and electric vehicles, ramping up for a busy 2021.

The distribution center, which only began operations in Q4, 2020, was able to stock up quickly on fast moving inventory and is continuing to receive inbound containers weekly thanks to its employees’ relentless commitment to operational efficiency. CarParts.com also invested in the company’s capabilities by hiring 12 veterans, whose objective-oriented approach has enabled faster, smoother operations.

“We’re thrilled that CarParts.com decided to become part of the Texas business community,” said Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush. “The company is growing and has found that Texas has a terrific business climate to support that growth. We appreciate all the jobs and economic activity that CarParts.com is bringing to our state, and we expect that number to grow. As a veteran myself, I am particularly pleased that CarParts.com has recognized that veterans are a tremendous asset to any growing business and has prioritized hiring them.”

As America’s car fleet is the oldest in its history and the last year has seen wide ecommerce adoption, demand for CarParts.com’s products will continue to be high. That will make continued operational efficiency at the distribution center critical, and the CarParts.com team is committed to providing the resources it needs to be successful.

CarParts.com is also proud of its partnership with Grand Prairie and how it has become part of the community. “The economic downturn has hurt Grand Prairie, just as it has hurt Texas and, indeed, all of America,” said Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen. “CarParts.com has brought Grand Prairie needed jobs and economic opportunity and has proven to be an excellent partner for our city and its people. We know they will be a partner long into the future.”

The distribution center has been critical to CarParts.com’s ability to ensure its customers can get the right part to the right place as quickly as possible – CarParts.com understands that waiting for the right part is not an option in a country where 85% of people still drive to work.

“We are incredibly proud and grateful for the intelligence, talent, and hard work of our team at the Grand Prairie distribution center,” said CarParts.com’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer David Meniane. “They have done exceptional work to get the facility stocked up and prepared to meet tremendous demand quickly. With the recent launch of our shopping hub for the EV community (www.carparts.com/ev), the distribution center will remain an essential player, carrying aftermarket auto parts for gas, electric, and hybrid vehicles, and supporting our mission to serve drivers quickly and effectively for years to come.”

