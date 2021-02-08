Old Dominion Freight Line Grows Service Center Network with Nine New or Expanded Facilities

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL) expands its network by adding nine service centers in new and existing markets. The steady growth brings the Company’s service center count to 245 and solidifies Old Dominion’s presence across the continental United States. The less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier’s new or improved facilities include Brooklyn, N.Y., Edinburgh, Ind., Grand Island, Neb., Louisville, Ky., Mansfield, Ohio, McDonough, Ga., Mesa, Ariz., Milton, Pa. and Olympia, Wash.

The nine new and renovated service centers are strategically placed for operational efficiency aligned with the Company’s long-term strategic plan. Old Dominion’s investment in each market will support capacity needs, improve shipping time and enhance delivery flexibility, allowing the Company to better serve customers as demand continues to grow amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Investment in our service center network is a hallmark of Old Dominion’s long-term strategic plan,” said Chip Overbey, senior vice president of strategic planning. “We measure capacity in three key areas: service centers, people and equipment. Each area is critically important to serve our customers and accommodate the growing demand for premium LTL services.”

Each service center is constructed with best-in-class facilities to improve operational efficiencies. Old Dominion’s recent investments in innovative technology, such as tools for real-time track and traceability, allow the Company to adapt to meet evolving customer needs while maintaining its premium service.

“Shippers can expect to see improved transit times, faster response times and adequate capacity to meet their transportation needs,” said Overbey. “In each of these nine markets, our team worked together with the common goal of wanting to serve our customer and community better.”

Old Dominion’s service center openings include:

Brooklyn, N.Y. – The latest New York addition is strategically placed to provide easy access to the state’s major interstate I-495 and Route 278. The Brooklyn service center will cover multiple tri-state area markets including Jackson Heights, Queens, Long Island, and Flushing. This 30-door facility is supported by 21 local Old Dominion employees.

The latest New York addition is strategically placed to provide easy access to the state’s major interstate I-495 and Route 278. The Brooklyn service center will cover multiple tri-state area markets including Jackson Heights, Queens, Long Island, and Flushing. This 30-door facility is supported by 21 local Old Dominion employees. Edinburgh, Ind. – The Edinburgh service center is positioned near two major highways, I-65 and Highway 31, to help support shippers in southern Indiana. This facility operates on 20.1 acres, with 63 doors and room to expand to a total of 120 doors in the future. Old Dominion hired 15 new employees to help serve Edinburgh.

– The Edinburgh service center is positioned near two major highways, I-65 and Highway 31, to help support shippers in southern Indiana. This facility operates on 20.1 acres, with 63 doors and room to expand to a total of 120 doors in the future. Old Dominion hired 15 new employees to help serve Edinburgh. Grand Island, Neb. – Newly constructed and easily accessible to I-80, the Grand Island service center is a 34-door facility that sits on 9.3 acres. With room for future growth of up to 40 doors, this facility will improve operational efficiencies for the agriculturally-rich central Nebraska region. Two new employees were hired following the move.

Newly constructed and easily accessible to I-80, the Grand Island service center is a 34-door facility that sits on 9.3 acres. With room for future growth of up to 40 doors, this facility will improve operational efficiencies for the agriculturally-rich central Nebraska region. Two new employees were hired following the move. Louisville, Ky. – The Louisville service center was recently renovated to support growing capacity needs and sits on 9.8 acres, located off I-264 and near I-65, I-71 and I-64. Renovations to the facility added 37 doors, 4,000 square feet and a new office. The 96-door facility moves a variety of products across industries, including electronics, medical supplies, car parts, food and spirits, to name a few.

The Louisville service center was recently renovated to support growing capacity needs and sits on 9.8 acres, located off I-264 and near I-65, I-71 and I-64. Renovations to the facility added 37 doors, 4,000 square feet and a new office. The 96-door facility moves a variety of products across industries, including electronics, medical supplies, car parts, food and spirits, to name a few. Mansfield, Ohio – The Mansfield service center sits on 20 acres of land owned by Old Dominion. Sharing a fence line with the Ohio Air National Guard Base, the 62-door facility is strategically located in the middle of several industry- and manufacturing-rich communities. With only 10 of the 20 acres developed and room for 38 additional doors, this service center has room for future growth.

The Mansfield service center sits on 20 acres of land owned by Old Dominion. Sharing a fence line with the Ohio Air National Guard Base, the 62-door facility is strategically located in the middle of several industry- and manufacturing-rich communities. With only 10 of the 20 acres developed and room for 38 additional doors, this service center has room for future growth. McDonough, Ga. – The McDonough location is Old Dominion’s sixth service center in the Atlanta metro area, and the 27 th in the Southern Region. Located in the McDonough Industrial Park, the 75-door service center sits in a prime location by I-75, Atlanta’s major interstate, near major retail distribution centers and industrial manufacturers.

The McDonough location is Old Dominion’s sixth service center in the Atlanta metro area, and the 27 in the Southern Region. Located in the McDonough Industrial Park, the 75-door service center sits in a prime location by I-75, Atlanta’s major interstate, near major retail distribution centers and industrial manufacturers. Mesa, Ariz. – Old Dominion is expanding its desert footprint with its new service center in Mesa, Ariz. Sitting on 10 acres, the 63-door facility has room to expand up to 60 more doors leaving plenty of room for future development to better support the East Valley. This service center brought 15 new jobs to the community. Old Dominion has four service centers across the state of Arizona.

Old Dominion is expanding its desert footprint with its new service center in Mesa, Ariz. Sitting on 10 acres, the 63-door facility has room to expand up to 60 more doors leaving plenty of room for future development to better support the East Valley. This service center brought 15 new jobs to the community. Old Dominion has four service centers across the state of Arizona. Milton, Pa. – The Milton location is a 22-door facility with the capacity to expand by an additional 20 doors. Located at the intersection of Route 80 West/East and 11/15 North/South, the service center moves freight such as food, warehouse inventory, and healthcare-related products. With the addition of this facility, Old Dominion is reducing response times by nearly two hours, drastically increasing the service center’s accessibility to shippers in northcentral Pennsylvania throughout the day.

The Milton location is a 22-door facility with the capacity to expand by an additional 20 doors. Located at the intersection of Route 80 West/East and 11/15 North/South, the service center moves freight such as food, warehouse inventory, and healthcare-related products. With the addition of this facility, Old Dominion is reducing response times by nearly two hours, drastically increasing the service center’s accessibility to shippers in northcentral Pennsylvania throughout the day. Olympia, Wash. – Relocated from a 20-door facility, the Olympia service center now has 55 doors, allowing Old Dominion to increase capacity and ability to add 92 doors in the future. The service center sits on nearly 16 acres and is located a quarter-mile from I-5. Seven new employees were hired to support the Olympia service center.

For more information about Old Dominion, visit www.odfl.com or call (800) 432-6335.