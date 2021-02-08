 

Mark Morgan, President of Intelisys, a ScanSource Company, Recognized as 2021 CRN Channel Chief

ScanSource, Inc., (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Mark Morgan, President of Intelisys, a ScanSource company, to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious CRN Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.

Mr. Morgan is a channel veteran with more than 20 years of experience in sales, technology, and product distribution. A dedicated member of the ScanSource team since 2002, he has served in several executive leadership positions in sales, strategy and operations. He assumed the role of President of Intelisys in early 2020, leading Intelisys’ Sales and Marketing functions and the development of strategies to grow and differentiate the company in the marketplace.

“Mark has played a significant role in developing ScanSource’s recurring revenue and SaaS business over the past several years. He was also integral to the acquisition of Intelisys in 2016,” said John Eldh, Chief Revenue Officer, ScanSource, Inc. “Mark has a deep knowledge of the channel, as well as an expert sense on where the strongest growth opportunities exist for our partners. His vision, strategic direction, and leadership skills have been instrumental to the business, and he embodies the commitment we have for our partners and the channel.”

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

“CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry’s biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success.”

CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical and services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. ScanSource enables its sales partners to create, deliver and manage solutions for end-customers across almost every vertical market. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource has been named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina for six consecutive years, and is on FORTUNE magazine’s 2021 list of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #654 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.



