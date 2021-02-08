Sensata Technologies to Present at Investor Conferences in February 2021

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) today announced that Jeff Cote, CEO and President and Paul Vasington, Executive Vice President and CFO will present at the following investor conferences during February 2021:

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on February 11 at 8:50 a.m. ET;

Barclays Industrial Select Investor conference on February 16 at 12:50 p.m. ET; and,

Wolfe Investor conference on February 25 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

These events are being held virtually and a live audio webcast of the Goldman Sachs and Barclays presentations will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at: http://investors.sensata.com. A replay of the presentations will be archived and available at the same location.