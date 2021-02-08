 

Sensata Technologies to Present at Investor Conferences in February 2021

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) today announced that Jeff Cote, CEO and President and Paul Vasington, Executive Vice President and CFO will present at the following investor conferences during February 2021:

  • Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on February 11 at 8:50 a.m. ET;
  • Barclays Industrial Select Investor conference on February 16 at 12:50 p.m. ET; and,
  • Wolfe Investor conference on February 25 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

These events are being held virtually and a live audio webcast of the Goldman Sachs and Barclays presentations will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at: http://investors.sensata.com. A replay of the presentations will be archived and available at the same location.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata’s solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, electrified, and connected. For more information, please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com.



