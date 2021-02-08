Urbanimmersive Announces a New Appointment on Its Board of Directors

Glenn Felson, based in the New York City Metropolitan area, recently served as Chief Sales Officer for Breather, a leading proptech provider of space-as-a-service, overseeing all revenue, strategy, and customer service responsibilities. Glenn brings more than 20 years of proptech and real estate experience in executive leadership roles in sales and operations from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies which include Realogy (Century 21, Sotheby’s, Coldwell Banker), Kastle Systems and William Raveis Real Estate. Glenn is also the author of leading industry blog : PropTech and the Future of Real Estate.

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive”, the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce today that the Company has appointed Glenn Felson on its Board of Directors, subject to all customary regulatory approvals.

“This is an honor to join the Urbanimmersive Board of Directors and assist the Company during these exciting and promising times in its history. I truly believe that Urbanimmersive has the best 3D tour solution I have seen in this market. With the democratization of 3D tours now becoming the norm in the real estate industry, Urbanimmersive is perfectly positioned with its disruptive and innovative recently announced UiMeet3D solution to take advantage of the growing demands for 3D tours in the real estate industry. I look forward to helping Urbanimmersive navigate through many of these opportunities, to contribute to its growth, and ultimately increase its shareholder value,” stated Glenn Felson.

Ghislain Lemire, CEO of Urbanimmersive, states: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Glenn Felson on our Board of Directors. Glenn brings tremendous knowledge, experience and connections in the real estate market in the US. His extensive sales skills, his experience in managing high-growth environments along with mergers and acquisitions couldn’t come at a better timing for the Company. His expertise will certainly be highly beneficial for Urbanimmersive and help us to bring the Company to the next level.”

The Company wishes also to announce the resignation from the Board of Eric Charbonneau, who has served on the Board of Directors since 2016. “On behalf of the Board, the management team and all its employees, we want to thank Eric for his contribution, commitment and support as a Board member over all those years.”

The Company intends to continue to update the Board as necessary to ensure continued alignment with its strategic direction and expectations.

The Company has also granted 100 000 share purchase options to Mr. Felson, pursuant to the terms of its share option plan, exercisable at $0.185 per share and expiring on Jan. 8, 2026.