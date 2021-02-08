 

Urbanimmersive Announces a New Appointment on Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive”, the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce today that the Company has appointed Glenn Felson on its Board of Directors, subject to all customary regulatory approvals.

Glenn Felson, based in the New York City Metropolitan area, recently served as Chief Sales Officer for Breather, a leading proptech provider of space-as-a-service, overseeing all revenue, strategy, and customer service responsibilities. Glenn brings more than 20 years of proptech and real estate experience in executive leadership roles in sales and operations from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies which include Realogy (Century 21, Sotheby’s, Coldwell Banker), Kastle Systems and William Raveis Real Estate. Glenn is also the author of leading industry blog: PropTech and the Future of Real Estate.

“This is an honor to join the Urbanimmersive Board of Directors and assist the Company during these exciting and promising times in its history. I truly believe that Urbanimmersive has the best 3D tour solution I have seen in this market. With the democratization of 3D tours now becoming the norm in the real estate industry, Urbanimmersive is perfectly positioned with its disruptive and innovative recently announced UiMeet3D solution to take advantage of the growing demands for 3D tours in the real estate industry. I look forward to helping Urbanimmersive navigate through many of these opportunities, to contribute to its growth, and ultimately increase its shareholder value,” stated Glenn Felson.

Ghislain Lemire, CEO of Urbanimmersive, states: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Glenn Felson on our Board of Directors. Glenn brings tremendous knowledge, experience and connections in the real estate market in the US. His extensive sales skills, his experience in managing high-growth environments along with mergers and acquisitions couldn’t come at a better timing for the Company. His expertise will certainly be highly beneficial for Urbanimmersive and help us to bring the Company to the next level.”

The Company wishes also to announce the resignation from the Board of Eric Charbonneau, who has served on the Board of Directors since 2016. “On behalf of the Board, the management team and all its employees, we want to thank Eric for his contribution, commitment and support as a Board member over all those years.”

The Company intends to continue to update the Board as necessary to ensure continued alignment with its strategic direction and expectations.

The Company has also granted 100 000 share purchase options to Mr. Felson, pursuant to the terms of its share option plan, exercisable at $0.185 per share and expiring on Jan. 8, 2026. 

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Urbanimmersive Announces a New Appointment on Its Board of Directors SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive”, the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce today that the Company has appointed Glenn Felson on its Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.
ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
Lectra enters into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Gerber Technology
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Urbanimmersive Announces Its 2020 Audited Financial Results