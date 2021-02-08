 

ATEC to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 4, 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on March 4, 2021, after the market close. The Company will host a live webcast the same day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Webcast Participants

To access the live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations Section of ATEC’s Corporate Website at investors.atecspine.com. Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the event to register and download and install any necessary software. 

Dial-in Participants

Registration may be completed by visiting the following registration link prior to, or on the day of, the webcast: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8357697. Once registered, each dial-in participant will be provided with access details and a registrant ID. Email reminders will also be sent to registered participants.

Replay Participants

A replay of the webcast will remain available through the Investor Relations section of ATEC’s Corporate Website at investors.atecspine.com for twelve months. In addition, a replay of the audiocast will be available beginning two hours after the call’s completion until April 11, 2021. The replay dial-in numbers are (800)585-8367 for domestic callers and (416)621-4642 for international callers. Please use the replay conference ID number 8357697.

About Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation Machine is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System to safely and reproducibly treat spine’s various pathologies and achieve the goals of spine surgery. Alphatec’s ultimate vision is to be the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

Investor/Media Contact:
Tina Jacobsen, CFA
Investor Relations
(760) 494-6790
investorrelations@atecspine.com

Company Contact:
Jeff Black
Chief Financial Officer
Alphatec Holdings, Inc.
investorrelations@atecspine.com




Disclaimer

