 

Globex Mining Enterprises to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on February 11, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) announced today that they will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.’s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss its latest investor presentation on February 11, 2021 at 1 PM PST. Globex welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

The presentation will feature Jack Stoch, President and CEO. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on The Company’s Investor website.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roads ...

  • To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About Globex Mining Enterprises
GLOBEX is a Toronto Stock Exchange, Frankfurt and OTCQX-listed corporation with a diversified North American portfolio of mid-stage exploration, development and royalty properties containing: Precious Metals (gold, silver, platinum, palladium), Base Metals (copper, zinc, lead, nickel), Specialty Metals and Minerals (manganese, titanium oxide,iron, molybdenum, uranium, lithium, rare earths) and Industrial Minerals and Compounds (mica, silica, apatite, talc, magnesite).

Globex explores for its own account and options many of its numerous projects to other companies which pay Globex cash, shares and a royalty and undertake extensive exploration in order to earn an interest in Globex's projects.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America’s leading retail investor relations firm.  Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly-traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

CONTACT:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Henri Perron, CPIR: hperron@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel.: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour.   Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b)
  CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com


Forward Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward looking statements”.  These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”).  No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom.  A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

55,004,417 shares issued and outstanding




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Globex Mining Enterprises to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on February 11, 2021 ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.
ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
Lectra enters into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Gerber Technology
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:33 Uhr
29.550
Globex Mining- Startschuss ???