VERB Technology Highlights Favorable Livestream E-Commerce Trends in Recent Conference and Investor Presentations

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today recapped successful presentations at two virtual events last week. Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB, presented its sales enablement software-as-a-service platform at VirtualInvestorConferences.com, a live, interactive online event. The February 4 presentation is now available as an archived webcast here . Additionally, Mr. Cutaia had a full day’s schedule of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at A.G.P.’s Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference.

At these events, Mr. Cutaia discussed the rapidly changing consumer behavior and online shopping trends. Specifically, he cited the ecommerce transformation in China, which is leading the world in the adoption of livestream shopping. On Singles Day (or “Double 11”) in 2019, the largest annual shopping festival in China held on November 11, leading social media influencer Li Jiaqi generated over $145 million in sales by livestreaming and spending only five minutes on each product. In 2020, Li Jiaqi and Viya, another top livestream influencer, kicked off the festival at midnight on October 21 and together generated $1.2 billion in sales for that evening alone. Another sales window took place from November 1 to 3, with the main event on November 11. From November 1 to November 11, ecommerce giants Alibaba and JD.com also reported combined sales of approximately $115 billion during the event.

Mr. Cutaia highlighted that the U.S. is primed for a similar livestreaming sales explosion, and that VERB’s sales enablement platform positions the Company to capitalize on this growth, as it provides the unique technology and infrastructure for both enterprises and individuals to conduct livestreamed selling events. verbLIVE, a powerful and easy-to-use livestream ecommerce application, allows viewers to directly engage with retailers during the session through clickable in-video icons to buy, receive additional product information, set up appointments, and other customizable interactive features. The app creates a friction-free, video-based setting to increase customer engagement and drive sales conversion rates, while offering real-time viewer interaction analytics.