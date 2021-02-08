Sagen MI Canada Inc. Announces C$100 Million Bought Deal Issuance of Preferred Shares

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to strengthen the Company’s capital base, for distributions to shareholders (subject to the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which Brookfield Business Partners L.P., together with certain of its affiliates and institutional partners (“Brookfield”), will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the Company not already owned by Brookfield), and/or for general corporate purposes.

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSX: MIC) (“Sagen” or the “Company”) announced today that it has agreed to issue 4,000,000 non-cumulative Class A Preferred Shares, Series 1 (the “Series 1 Shares”) on a bought deal basis, for gross proceeds of C$100 million (the “Offering”). The Series 1 Shares will be priced at C$25.00 per share and will entitle holders thereof to fixed, non-cumulative dividends if, as and when declared by the board of directors of the Company with an annual dividend yield of 5.40%. Closing is expected to occur on or about February 18, 2021. The issue will be underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital and TD Securities.

The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Sagen MI Canada Inc.

Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSX: MIC), operating through its subsidiary, Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada, is the largest private sector residential mortgage insurer in Canada. The Company provides mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders, making homeownership more accessible to first-time homebuyers. The Company differentiates itself through customer service excellence, innovative processing technology, and a robust risk management framework. For more than two decades, the Company has supported the housing market by providing thought leadership and a focus on the safety and soundness of the mortgage finance system. As at December 31, 2020, the Company had $7.5 billion total assets and $3.9 billion shareholders' equity. Find out more at www.sagen.ca.

Caution regarding forward-looking information and statements

Certain statements made in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the closing of the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom.

Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: Investors - Aaron Williams, 905-287-5504 aaron.williams@sagen.com; Media - Susan Carter, 905-287-5520 susan.carter@sagen.com