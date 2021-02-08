 

OZSC Ozop Energy Systems Announces New Director of Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 15:00  |  54   |   |   

WARWICK, N.Y., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions(OZSC), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Ezra Green as the new Director of Operations for its subsidiary Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.

Ezra Green, 60, began his career as a computer programmer for a fortune 500 company in 1977. After several years of developing software structure, Mr. Green moved on to the world of high-end restoration & Development construction and was listed in the prestigious Franklin Report as one of the top 100 contractors in NYC and vicinity.

At the end of the 90’s Mr. Green expanded his company into the energy market, developing some of the most complex solar energy systems of the time. After developing these projects in California for several years, Mr. Green expanded operations to the east coast and eventually internationally to Larisa, Greece and Uttar Pradesh, India where he entered into an agreement with members of Parliament.

Mr. Green has been the Chairman, CEO of several public technology companies and has been invited to sit on the boards of several emerging energy-tech related international organizations.

Mr. Green has developed next-gen technologies and closed hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts and has a strong reputation for new product and new market development. Mr. Green, as a member of the board, closed a $400 million contract for a Swiss wind development company.

Mr. Green has been a repeat guest of the Fox Business channel, The Wall Street Journal, and multiple other media outlets. Mr. Green has several patents in wireless data communication for solar energy, autonomous guidance systems, energy sensors and charging systems.

“I look forward to cultivating the opportunities with Ozop Energy which will couple seamlessly with the expansion into other many unforeseen and untouched opportunities in renewable energy”. Said Mr. Green Continuing “Ozop Energy Systems is poised for growth with the ability and foresight to recognize new markets in renewables”.

“With the addition of Ezra Green to the Ozop Energy team, we take another big step towards developing Ozop Energy Systems into a global leader of supply chain solutions within the renewable energy market.” stated Brian P Conway, Chief Executive Officer of OZSC. “With the coming growth surge in renewable energy, we expect to capture a substantial share of these emerging and maturing sectors.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OZSC Ozop Energy Systems Announces New Director of Operations WARWICK, N.Y., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ozop Energy Solutions. (OZSC), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Ezra Green as the new Director of Operations for its subsidiary Ozop Energy Systems, Inc. Ezra …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.
ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
Lectra enters into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Gerber Technology
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.02.21
January 12 Update
03.02.21
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Agreement with Bical Auto Mall
19.01.21
Ozop Energy/PCTI Partners with Zeem to Develop Evolutionary EV Charging Solutions
14.01.21
OZSC: Ozop Energy Systems Announces New Director of Business Development
12.01.21
Ozop Energy Solutions Executes Master Supply Agreement with WESCO