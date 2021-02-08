Castellum, Inc. Announces Hiring of Glen Ives to Build Navy and Marine Corps Division of Company

“ Castellum has previously been an Army-centric company through our Corvus subsidiary,” said Mark Fuller, CEO of Castellum. “Glen’s deep experience and credibility with the Navy and Marine Corps ideally positions him to help us build that division into a $30 million plus division over the next 3-5 years in addition to working with Jim Enicks of Corvus on inter-branch projects.”

POTOMAC, Md., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces that Glen Ives has joined the Company as Chief Growth Officer and Divisional CEO of the Company’s newly created Navy and Marine Corps Division.

Glen formerly served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sabre Systems, Inc., where he brought together a world class team of technology leaders and professionals and transformed the company into a leading technology solutions and services enterprise, providing software and systems engineering solutions for mission critical requirements across the high value domains of Cyber, AI/ML, C5ISR, Data Science and Analytics, Cloud Technologies, and Digital Transformation. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy and United States Army War College , he served as a Naval Officer and Naval Aviator deployed throughout the world and across the United States prior to joining Sabre.

His last Navy assignment was in Southern Maryland as Commanding Officer of the World’s Finest Naval Air Station Patuxent River, the nation’s premier Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Center of Excellence for Naval Aviation; representing a $45 billion enterprise of over 22,000 engineering, technology and business professionals.

He also served as President of the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance and helped lead Maryland’s efforts to become a FAA designated UAS Test Site for UAS integration into the National Airspace, and he coordinated and brokered a partnership with the states of Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey and their respective state universities.

His leadership while President of the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance, also helped to bring the University System of Maryland to the Southern Maryland region with an anticipated $85 million Academic and Research, Development and Technology Innovation complex at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland. This new multi-million dollar center will fuel technology innovation, transfer and commercialization, and new startups. It will also significantly strengthen the Southern Maryland region’s work force through education and training opportunities, grow better paying, higher quality professional careers and jobs, and diversify the region’s economy and industry base.