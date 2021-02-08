 

Marrone Bio Files $90 Million Shelf Registration Statement

DAVIS, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII), an international leader in providing growers with sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions to support global agricultural needs, announced today it has filed a “universal shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Under the shelf registration, upon being declared effective by the SEC, Marrone Bio may offer and sell, from time to time over a three-year period, various securities in an amount of up to $90 million. 

The shelf registration statement is intended to afford Marrone Bio the flexibility to finance future business opportunities by accessing the capital markets on a timely and cost-effective basis. At the present time, the company has no specific plans to issue securities under the registration statement. The specifics of any future offering, along with the prices and terms of any such securities and the use of proceeds of a particular offering, will be determined at the time of any such offering and will be described in a prospectus supplement filed in connection with such offering. 

Marrone Bio Chief Executive Officer Kevin Helash noted, “Filing this registration statement is an important housekeeping step and a matter of standard corporate governance to allow us to pursue potential future growth initiatives and streamlines the process if circumstances arise that may require additional capital."

The shelf registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the shelf registration statement becomes effective under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any offering of the securities will be made solely by means of a prospectus and an accompanying prospectus supplement relating to that offering. A copy of the preliminary prospectus included in the registration statement may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

