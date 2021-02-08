StepStone Real Estate Announces Senior Management Team Realignment

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Real Estate (SRE) announced today that it has realigned its senior management team by appointing the following titles and responsibilities: Josh Cleveland, Partner, was named Head of EMEA; Kieran Farrelly, Partner, was named Head of Market Research; Brendan MacDonald, Partner, was named Chief Operating Officer; and John Waters, Partner, was named Head of Investments. Jeff Giller remains Head of StepStone Real Estate.



Jeff Giller said, “Giving our high quality senior management team members direct responsibility for regional and functional areas such as operations, investments and market research will ensure that as we grow, we will continue to maintain the high standards that SRE’s investors and clients deserve.”