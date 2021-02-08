SOL Global Provides General Operations Update for February 2021

As previously disclosed, the Company is pleased to announce that Verano Holdings, LLC (“Verano”), the Company’s largest core investment holding, has executed a definitive merger agreement to consummate a go-public transaction in Canada (the “Transaction”). The Transaction will be effected by Verano participating in a reverse takeover of Majesta Minerals Inc. (“Majesta”), a reporting issuer in Alberta, Canada. The Transaction will include Verano’s previously-announced merger with Alternative Medical Enterprises, LLC, Plants of Ruskin, LLC, RVC 360, LLC and affiliated companies (collectively, “AltMed”), vertically-integrated medical marijuana companies that apply pharmaceutical industry standards to develop, cultivate, produce, and dispense medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in Florida and Arizona. The Transaction is expected to result in a highly-accretive combination of Verano and AltMed with the resulting company operating under the name “Verano Holdings Corp.” (the “Resulting Issuer”). The consummation of the Transaction is subject to the approval of Majesta’s shareholders, antitrust and other regulatory approvals, court approval and other customary closing conditions. The subordinate voting shares of the Resulting Issuer are expected to be listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”).

The transaction will have a significant positive impact on the Company’s net asset value and the Company will update the market in a timely manner as information is available. To address improper positions taken by the Company’s lender with respect to the Company’s Verano shares, the Company initiated litigation against the lender as described below.

Upon the completion of the Transaction, SOL Global expects to immediately hold 25.2 million subordinate voting shares of the Resulting Issuer. SOL Global looks forward to seeing Verano continue to expand its MSO operations in the United States. Verano has effectively scaled up its operations in several key cannabis markets in the U.S., including Illinois, New Jersey and Nevada (either directly or via affiliates/subsidiaries), and is well positioned to continue to generate impressive quarter over quarter growth.