 

Tyler Technologies Drives Cloud Strategy with New Corporate Operations Team

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced the creation of a Corporate Operations team to support the company’s multi-year cloud strategy, which will help lead Tyler’s public sector clients to a future in the cloud.

The new structure will help achieve strategic goals, align business priorities, and improve decision-making processes to support the company’s cloud strategy. The strategy was formalized with the company’s announcement in late 2019 of a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), its preferred hosting services partner. Led by newly appointed Chief Operating Officer Jeff Puckett, the Corporate Operations team will include functions for cloud strategy and operations, corporate development, information security, and information technology. In addition to driving Tyler’s cloud strategy, the team will also facilitate Tyler’s Connected Communities vision, improve its technology infrastructure to scale with continued growth, and oversee information security practices across Tyler’s organization.

“Tyler has offered software as a service to the public sector for more than 20 years, and we are excited to continue building on our cloud strategy to deliver the best products and experience for our clients,” said Jeff Puckett, chief operating officer, Tyler Technologies. “We know that no two clients are exactly alike, and they may have different timelines and paths toward becoming a cloud-optimized organization. We look forward to helping them create their roadmap toward a public cloud infrastructure and helping them realize benefits such as a robust security environment, better communication between offices and departments, and streamlined software delivery.”

Jeff has been with Tyler for nearly 30 years and recently served as chief strategy officer. Prior to that, he was president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division and has held leadership positions in every aspect of Tyler’s operations, including product development, professional services, support, and sales.

Tyler also announced the creation of a new role primarily focused on leading Tyler’s overall cloud transformation, strategy, and operations. Russell Gainford has been named as vice president, Cloud Strategy and Operations, and will be responsible for defining best practices for cloud development, operations, and deployment to achieve the full value of Tyler’s cloud initiative for both Tyler and its clients. Russell joined Tyler in 2018 as vice president, Development, for its Public Safety Division and has been instrumental in driving public safety product innovation. Prior to joining Tyler, Russell was vice president of Engineering at Benefitfocus and vice president, Public Sector Development, at Infor.

Tyler’s cloud strategy includes evolving Tyler’s solutions and operations to align with a cloud-first business model. This year, the company’s cloud focus will include:

  • Identifying and developing priority, cloud-focused innovation projects
  • Driving cloud adoption and implementing new hosted clients
  • Facilitating the migration of on-premises clients to the cloud
  • Creating AWS migration plans for Tyler-hosted clients

State, local, and federal government agencies increasingly seek the benefits provided by managing their applications in a cloud environment, benefits that include ensuring business continuity, secure delivery, and up-to-date technology. This interest has accelerated in response to the coronavirus pandemic as organizations have had to manage essential services and serve their constituents remotely.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.



