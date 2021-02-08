Blink Charging Expanding EV Charging Infrastructure in New Hampshire

“With this deployment, we are taking an initial step to further the availability of EV charging infrastructure in the state. We are actively looking for opportunities to bring our fast Level 2 charging to communities which have a scarcity of EV infrastructure and plan to continue growing in New Hampshire,” commented Mike Battaglia, Sr. Vice President Sales and Business Development of Blink Charging.

Miami Beach, FL, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services announced its first deployment in the state of New Hampshire. The community of Windsor Hill Condominiums, in the rural resort town of Waterville Valley, New Hampshire, will benefit significantly from this deployment. These Blink owned units are the only EV charging stations available for nearly 30 miles.

“We’re energized to enter new markets and this deployment is groundbreaking because it is our first deployment of Blink chargers in New Hampshire,” continued Battaglia. “Windsor Hill is advocating the transition to sustainable, green operational solutions, and our chargers will contribute to this effort, making EV charging convenient and accessible to residents and visitors whose charging options were previously scarce. We look forward to advancing the EV infrastructure in New Hampshire and continuing to expand our footprint across New England.”

This deployment of two IQ 200 units at Windsor Hill Condominiums further bolsters Blink Charging’s acumen as a leader in the EV charging space and expands its presence across New England and the northeast. With help from the New Hampshire Electric Co-Op, the deployment came at very little cost to Windsor Hill, further highlighting how government and private investments in clean technologies can make an enormous impact.

“As a premier residential neighborhood in a resort community, we are committed to meeting and surpassing the expectations of our residents and guests. Likewise, we have embarked on several initiatives to accelerate our transition to becoming a self-sustaining community, so the initial installation of two Blink IQ 200 chargers is not only an important amenity for the current and future EV drivers among our residents but also supports our environmental and sustainability goals,” said Linda Coleman, President of Windsor Hill Condominiums.