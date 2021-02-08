Herborium Group Introduces Proprietary Two- in- One Biodegradable, Multi-Use Facial Mask

Repels aerosols droplets caring Covid-19 virus; helps to prevent mask-acne

FORT LEE, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Lee, New Jersey, February 7, 2021 Herborium Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBRM ), a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of unique, all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics) announced today that with a deep sense of social and environmental responsibility, has launched an antimicrobial, anti-viral, water repellent (Prevents Aerosol Viral Transmission), reusable fabric face mask. The mask will provide protection for yourself and those around you by preventing COVID-19 transmission www.memasklife.com .

The Herborium ME-Mask is based on proprietary Japanese technology and has been tested by Intertek www.intertek.com , a Total Quality Assurance provider based in the UK that provides Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification services in over 100 countries.

Herborium’s ME-Masks are differentiated from any other standard cloth masks on the market, by their internationally confirmed ability to protect the user as well as others. Through their 2 -in -One double layer innovative technology they show 99.98% Reduction Water Repellant and retain its beneficial qualities for 30 washes. The inner layer of the mask uses colloidal copper and colloidal silver known for their antimicrobial and anti-viral properties to enhance the protective value of the mask. Herborium masks also provide superb comfort for prolonged use and are created to prevent and mitigate mask acne.. Consumer’s cost is less than $0.70 per use since Herborium feels responsible to make the product available to a large number of consumers and customers. Herborium expects to sell the masks using its own e-commerce platform and through the network of existing and new distributors and partners in the US and abroad.

According to Polaris Market Research the Face Mask Market will surpass $31.83 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 24.6%. With 50% of the US population expected to wear masks at this time next year, the fastest growth in face mask market is expected in the sector of reusable, personal masks which are projected to surpass $9 billion in revenues by the end of 2021. This calculation is based on a rather conservative assumption that each consumer will buy only 5 multi use masks (according to Keybanc Capital Markets).