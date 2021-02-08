 

Borregaard ASA Stock options exercised, repurchase of own shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 15:25  |  33   |   |   

Today 12,000 stock options, granted under Borregaard’s option programme, were exercised at a strike price of NOK 73.45 per share and 6,000 stock options at a strike price of NOK 94.06 per share.

In a related transaction, Borregaard repurchased 18,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 169.57 per share. The repurchase is conducted in accordance with a proxy given at the Ordinary General Meeting held on 15 June 2020.

After this transaction, the total number of options issued in Borregaard shares is 1,375,000. Borregaard owns 380,579 treasury shares representing 0.38% of total shares outstanding.

Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 8 February 2021

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, + 47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Borregaard ASA Stock options exercised, repurchase of own shares Today 12,000 stock options, granted under Borregaard’s option programme, were exercised at a strike price of NOK 73.45 per share and 6,000 stock options at a strike price of NOK 94.06 per share. In a related transaction, Borregaard repurchased …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.
ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Lectra enters into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Gerber Technology
NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
Borregaard ASA: Stock options exercised, repurchase of own shares
04.02.21
Borregaard ASA: Stock options exercised, repurchase of own shares
04.02.21
Borregaard ASA: Mandatory notification of trade – primary insider
03.02.21
Borregaard ASA: Stock options exercised, repurchase of own shares
03.02.21
Borregaard ASA: EBITDA of NOK 263 million in the 4th quarter
03.02.21
Borregaard ASA: The Board of Directors’ dividend proposal to Borregaard’s Annual General Meeting
03.02.21
Borregaard ASA: Key information related to the cash dividend
20.01.21
Borregaard ASA: Invitation to Q4 2020 announcement