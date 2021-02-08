Today 12,000 stock options, granted under Borregaard’s option programme, were exercised at a strike price of NOK 73.45 per share and 6,000 stock options at a strike price of NOK 94.06 per share.



In a related transaction, Borregaard repurchased 18,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 169.57 per share. The repurchase is conducted in accordance with a proxy given at the Ordinary General Meeting held on 15 June 2020.