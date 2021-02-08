 

Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science Corp. – South Korea) to Market the T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 Kit, for the Measurement of the T Cell Immune Response to SARS-CoV-2 Infection, in South Kor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 15:15  |  76   |   |   

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq: OXFD) (the “Company”), a global, high-growth diagnostics company today announces it has worked with GC MS and MESDIA Co., Ltd. to enter into an MOU to market the research use only T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit in South Korea.

Under this agreement, GC MS will market/sell, MESDIA will import, and Oxford Immunotec Korea will provide overall support for the T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit.

Based on the Company’s T-SPOT technology, the only globally approved ELISPOT currently used clinically for the diagnosis of Tuberculosis infection; the T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit is already available for research use across Europe and the USA. Study data recently released by Public Health England1 using the T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit suggests that individuals with a SARS-CoV-2 specific T cell response, but without detectible antibodies (serology), may be protected from infection. Therefore, measuring the T cell response to SARS-CoV-2 may be an important adjunct to serological analysis.

GC MS is an industry leader in the field of medical devices and diagnostic reagents, and a member of the GC Pharmaceutical companies, in South Korea. They already carry six diagnostic tests for COVID-19, and are committed to offering a full range of diagnosis/treatment methods by way of diverse testing techniques, including PCR tests, antigen tests and antibody tests. T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 will enable them to add a research test to measure the T cell response to SARS-CoV-2 infection to their offering. The test is currently being used in studies in the UK for COVID-19 vaccine development and for clinical evaluation.

Walt Ling, VP commercial APAC for Oxford Immunotec said, “We are delighted to work in partnership with GC MS. This MOU means that the T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit will be available to more researchers and multiple biopharmaceutical companies that are developing innovative treatments and vaccines across South Korea, which we believe will make a significant contribution towards informing how we can better manage the ongoing pandemic in the country.”

T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 is for research use only, not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Not all products are available in all regions, please contact us for information on availability in any specific country.

1 To view the PHE publication, visit: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.11.02.20222778v1.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science Corp. – South Korea) to Market the T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 Kit, for the Measurement of the T Cell Immune Response to SARS-CoV-2 Infection, in South Kor OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq: OXFD) (the “Company”), a global, high-growth diagnostics company today announces it has worked with GC MS and MESDIA Co., Ltd. to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.
ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Lectra enters into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Gerber Technology
NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Oxford Immunotec Updates Their T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 Kit and Include a New Panel to Detect T Cells Reactive to Endemic Coronaviruses
14.01.21
New Monthly Series Spotlights What 100 Physicians Find to be Critical Needs in Their Battle Against COVID-19
14.01.21
OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC - OXFD
13.01.21
Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 Test is Used to Measure the Efficacy of Valneva’s VLA2001 COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in a Phase I/II Clinical Study

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.08.20
1
Oxford Immunotec - Tenbagger-Potenzial?