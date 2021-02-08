Imperial Drilling Intersects 502.5 Metres Grading 0.70 g/t Gold and 0.33% Copper at Mount Polley

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports results from diamond drilling at its Mount Polley mine.

Six drill holes totalling 3,792 metres in length were completed in the 2020 fourth quarter. The drilling campaign had two objectives. The first objective was to improve drill hole data density of mineralization near historic mining areas where the use of underground mining is being considered. Assays are pending for one hole drilled beneath the Springer pit that targeted one of the potential underground mining areas. The second objective was to drill new geophysical and geochemical anomalies outlined by recent surveys in the Trio Creek area located north and northwest of the mine.