 

TOMI Environmental to the Rescue Company Launches Purchase Incentive Program for SteraMist Products as Competitors Contend With Equipment Recall

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”, “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) invites potential customers to transition to SteraMist products with a new purchase incentive program following the recent recall of Victory Innovations and Protexus Electrostatic Sprayers (ESS) by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recalled products included lithium-ion battery packs in handheld and backpack sprayers that overheated, melted and exploded during use, resulting in property damage and possible injury.1

By the terms of the incentive offer, when proof-of-purchase is presented for Victory, Protexus, or any ESS disinfection equipment, regardless of recall eligibility, TOMI will match the purchase price as a discount on the purchase of SteraMist equipment.2

Dr. Halden Shane, TOMI CEO, stated, “During this critical time, consumers should be able to have full trust in their disinfection, both operationally and in terms of efficacy. TOMI technology and products have proven to be safe and effective through testing and real-world use, with no damage to finishes, fabrics, equipment, paint or to the person operating the sprayer. SteraMist is EPA registered, DARPA-developed mobile disinfection with UL compliance and it’s among the quickest applications available. We’re offering this promotional pricing, because we’re confident that facility operators who try our solution will stay with our solution.”

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world 

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). Represented by the SteraMist brand of products, iHP produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

