By the terms of the incentive offer, when proof-of-purchase is presented for Victory, Protexus, or any ESS disinfection equipment, regardless of recall eligibility, TOMI will match the purchase price as a discount on the purchase of SteraMist equipment. 2

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”, “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) invites potential customers to transition to SteraMist products with a new purchase incentive program following the recent recall of Victory Innovations and Protexus Electrostatic Sprayers (ESS) by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recalled products included lithium-ion battery packs in handheld and backpack sprayers that overheated, melted and exploded during use, resulting in property damage and possible injury. 1

Dr. Halden Shane, TOMI CEO, stated, “During this critical time, consumers should be able to have full trust in their disinfection, both operationally and in terms of efficacy. TOMI technology and products have proven to be safe and effective through testing and real-world use, with no damage to finishes, fabrics, equipment, paint or to the person operating the sprayer. SteraMist is EPA registered, DARPA-developed mobile disinfection with UL compliance and it’s among the quickest applications available. We’re offering this promotional pricing, because we’re confident that facility operators who try our solution will stay with our solution.”

